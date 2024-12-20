Ateios Systems Partners with Multiple Battery Assemblers to Achieve GWh Capacity of Batteries with RaiCore Inside

RaiCore Electrodes for High Energy & Futureproof Batteries

Taking Pre-orders of Sample-B, UN38.3 Certified Cells with RaiCore™ LCO Electrodes Inside

NEWBERRY, IN, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ateios Systems, a leading manufacturer of advanced battery components, announced a strategic production partnership with top-tier lithium-ion battery manufacturers today for its RaiCore™ High Voltage Lithium Cobalt Oxide (HV LCO) product line. The company has completed multiple battery assembly pilots with leading manufacturers, such as Future Power Revolution New Energy Technology (FPR) and Gigali.These partnerships support GWh-level annual production capacity for the RaiCore LCO-enabled batteries. Ateios and its partnerships are taking pre-orders on evaluation battery kits containing UN38.3-certified, B-type sample cells. Ateios will showcase sample cells at the Consumer Electronic Show 2025 at IEDC’s Eureka Park Booth, #61261.Since launching the RaiCore™ HV LCO product line in July 2024, Ateios has actively supported customers through paid pilot programs and is leveraging these partnerships to scale commercial orders. These new agreements will enable Ateios to expand its product line across various form factors and release an updated battery calculator, offering real-time insights into design, cost, and performance.Customer feedback on the high energy density and low environmental impact of RaiCore™ has been tremendously positive. These partnerships now allow customers to buy Ateios’ solution directly from leading battery manufacturers, with the ability to ensure production capacity, quality, and competitive pricing and to meet the diverse needs of various applications.“Partnering with established companies significantly reduces the upfront capital expenditures and lead times and ensures immediate availability to accelerate our customers' qualification process and move them into production,” said Rajan Kumar, Ph.D., CEO & of Ateios Systems.“Agility plays an important role in innovation, pilot production, problem-solving speed, and customer response. We always insist on a high degree of agility to ensure that we remain at the forefront of delivering industry-leading products and services,” says Hathaway Xiao, spokesperson for FPR.The newly launched RaiCore™ HV LCO product line delivers cutting-edge performance without compromising quality and cost, has near-zero emissions (less than 10 CO2 pounds per KWh manufactured), and is free from forever chemicals. It is designed as a drop-in solution for battery OEMs seeking to offer this next-generation technology to their customers today. The RaiCore™ HV LCO is also a sustainable solution.Nearly 95% of existing batteries rely on outdated manufacturing methods that produce significant CO2 emissions (approximately 93 CO2 pounds per KWh manufactured) and are the leading cause of forever chemical pollution.For more information or to request a sample of batteries featuring RaiCore™ technology, please reach out to Ateios Systems at sales@ateios.comAbout Ateios Systems:Ateios Systems pioneers advancements in battery technology with its groundbreaking RaiCure™platform. This innovative technology produces battery components with enhanced performance, reduced costs, and minimized environmental impact. Ateios can work with partners throughout the entire battery development cycle, from inception to production, to produce large-scale, high-quality battery components. For more information, visit www.ateios.com About Future Power Revolution New Energy Technology (FPR):Future Power Revolution - New Energy Technology designs and manufactures cutting-edge lithium batteries, packs, and systems with offices and plants across the globe. As one of the leading battery energy storage system suppliers, FPR proudly presents unparalleled expertise in the design of energy storage containers, a testament to the exceptional prowess of their dedicated research team. For more information, visit https://www.fpr-newenergy.com About Gigali Energy Co.GIGALI Energy Co., Ltd. is one of Asia's leading lithium battery manufacturers of high C-rate and high-capacity batteries. Gigali specializes in the research and production of lithium pouch cell batteries, Li-MnO2 batteries, and battery packs with energy management systems. They employ over 200 people who can design, manufacture, assemble, test, and certify various battery form factors. Their quality management system runs standards like ISO9001 and ISO14001 and provides certifications such as GB, CE, UN, and UL could be provided for related products to provide reliable batteries and service to customers worldwide. For more information, visit https://gigalienergy.com/about

