New York State Museum Brightens the Holidays With a Week of Family-Friendly Events

This holiday season, the New York State Education Department’s Office of Cultural Education invites families to step into a world of festive enchantment! From December 21 through December 31, the State Museum’s “Schools Out/Museum’s In” Holiday Recess programming will offer children and families a week of educational adventures, interactive activities, and joyful celebrations.

Throughout the holiday break begin your visit by exploring the Museum’s rich exhibitions—then make your way to the Visitor Desk to see what’s in store for the day. From beloved holiday readings and lively Kwanzaa festivities to mesmerizing magic lantern shows and a joyous midday New Year’s celebration, there’s something magical awaiting visitors of all ages.

Interim Deputy Commissioner for Cultural Education Michael Mastroianni said, “As the State Museum of the best state in the country, we’re closing out 2024 on a high note and setting the stage for an even brighter 2025! Our commitment to offering engaging, family-friendly programming remains stronger than ever. From celebrating the rich diversity of traditions that make our community unique, to fostering meaningful opportunities for families to connect, learn, and create memories, the Museum remains a trusted and welcoming destination for visitors of all ages. We’re looking forward to a new year filled with even more opportunities to inspire, educate, and bring people together.”

New York State Museum Director of Community Engagement & Education Kathryn Weller said, “We’re thrilled to welcome children and families during the Holiday Recess. Our programs are designed to celebrate our community’s diverse cultures and traditions, making this season a wonderful time for everyone to explore, learn, and create lasting memories together.”

New York State Librarian Lauren Moore said, “The New York State Library is committed to preserving invaluable treasures that document the rich history of our state and its people. We are thrilled to have the opportunity to highlight New York's significant role in this cherished holiday tradition, as we come together with family and friends to read 'Twas the Night Before Christmas.”

Featured Holiday Events Include:

December 21 — A Visit from St. Nicholas & Original Reading of ’Twas the Night Before Christmas:

Time: 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Location: Adirondack Hall

Cost: FREE

Celebrate the season’s magic with a heartfelt reading of ’Twas the Night Before Christmas at the New York State Museum. Unwrap the fascinating origins of this classic poem while marveling at a true holiday treasure: the original 201-year-old Troy Daily Sentinel, featuring the very first printing of this iconic tale, courtesy of the NYS Library’s Manuscripts and Special Collections.

After the reading, young visitors can keep the festive spirit alive by crafting letters to Santa at our letter-writing station—there’s even a chance Old Saint Nick himself will stop by to check his list twice! Don’t miss this enchanting event for all ages, blending storytelling, history, and holiday cheer! The NYS Library's copy of the historic Troy Daily Sentinel with the original printing of ’Twas the Night Before Christmas will be on display from Friday, December 20 through December 27.

December 26 — Annual Capital Kwanzaa Celebration

Time: 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Location: 4th Floor

Cost: FREE

Embrace the spirit of unity at this vibrant community gathering that kicks off Kwanzaa. Experience the power of live drumming, take part in engaging workshops, browse the African Marketplace, and enjoy a variety of family-friendly activities. Presented in partnership with the African-American Cultural Arts Center of the Capital Region, the Hamilton Hill Arts Center, and the Capital Region Kwanzaa Coalition, this festive event invites everyone to bring a fruit for the community basket—an offering of goodwill and abundance for all.

December 28 — Harambee! Songs and Stories for Kwanzaa

Time: 11:00 AM – 11:30 AM & 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM

Location: Adirondack Hall

Cost: FREE

Join storyteller April Armstrong for a spirited Kwanzaa celebration brimming with song, rhythm, and remarkable folktales drawn from African, Caribbean, and African American traditions. “Harambee!” promises an inspiring, interactive experience that resonates with the cultural richness and shared heritage that define this special time of year.

December 29 — Lanterns of Wonder: A Magic Lantern Showcase

Time: 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Location: South Lobby

Cost: FREE

Travel back in time with Elliott & Schlemowitz, masterful magic lanternists who captivate audiences with authentic Victorian and Edwardian lantern slides. Experience the past as it glows to life through these luminous, storytelling images—perfect for anyone eager to glimpse the wonders of bygone eras.

December 31 — New Year’s Day Mid-Day Celebration

Time: 12:00 PM – 3:00 PM

Location: Adirondack Hall

Cost: FREE

Ring in 2025 in spectacular style at the Museum's mid-day countdown celebration! This family-friendly event is the perfect way to jumpstart your New Year's festivities with creative crafts, engaging activities, and plenty of countdown excitement. Designed especially for little ones who can't stay up until midnight, the celebration features multiple thrilling "ball drops" throughout the day, ensuring everyone gets to experience the joy of ringing in the New Year. Gather with loved ones to create lasting memories and welcome 2025 with laughter, cheer, and plenty of festive fun!

For a complete schedule of events, please visit The New York State Museum Public Programs and Events Calendar.

About the Cultural Education Center

Established in 1836, the New York State Museum is the oldest and largest public museum in the United States. Home to leading scientists, historians, archeologists, and anthropologists, its collections represent the State’s rich cultural and natural heritage from the past and present, including a staggering 20+ million artifacts spanning 480 million years ago to today. Located at 222 Madison Avenue in Albany, the Museum is open Tuesday through Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. It is closed on the Fourth of July, Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year's Day. Admission is free. For additional information, visit the New York State Museum website.

The New York State Library is part of the Office of Cultural Education within the New York State Education Department. Visit the New York State Library website for a complete list of upcoming programs. To receive news, resources, and other updates, please subscribe to the quarterly newsletter.

The New York State Archives holds many of the oldest and most important archival treasures in the nation. The Archives preserves and makes accessible over 250 million records of New York’s State and colonial governments dating from 1630 to the present. The State Archives provides free access to photographs, artifacts, documents, manuscripts, and other materials that tell the story of New York’s history via its Digital Collections on the Archives website.

The Archives Partnership Trust was founded in 1992 to build an endowment and provide project support to enhance humanities programs, increase access to these outstanding treasures, and continue the preservation of New York's historical records. Since its founding, the Partnership Trust, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, has supported exceptional projects and programs. These include the Research Residency Program, the Student Research Awards Program, history conferences, special exhibitions, public education programs, book signings and lectures, publications, teacher training institutes, preservation projects, and more.

The State Museum, State Library, and State Archives are programs of the New York State Education Department’s Office of Cultural Education. Further information about programs and events can be obtained by calling (518) 474-5877 or by visiting the Office of Cultural Education website.