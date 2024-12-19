State Education Department Announces Nominees for 2025 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program

The State Education Department nominated 25 New York State high school seniors for the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program, Commissioner Betty A. Rosa announced today. Presidential Scholar recognition is among the nation’s highest honors for high school students who represent excellence in education and the promise of greatness in young people.

Board of Regents Chancellor Lester W. Young, Jr. said, “On behalf of my colleagues on the Board of Regents, I wish to extend our heartfelt congratulations to all of New York’s exceptional Presidential Scholar candidates. The Empire State can take great pride in these candidates who represent the very best in academic achievement, artistic excellence, career / technical education distinction and civic engagement.”

Commissioner Rosa said, “I am thrilled to recommend each of these truly outstanding students to represent New York as Presidential Scholar candidates. Each nominee is uniquely qualified for this honor, and I have no doubt that they will all continue to achieve great things throughout their educational and life journeys. I must also thank our colleagues in the New York State Legislature for recommending students of such high distinction for this honor.”

The United States Presidential Scholars Program was established in 1964 to recognize some of our nation's most distinguished graduating high school seniors. In 1979, the Program was extended to recognize students who demonstrate exceptional talent in the visual, creative, and performing arts. In 2015, the program was again extended to recognize students who demonstrate ability and accomplishment in career and technical education fields.

The White House Commission on Presidential Scholars selects students annually based on their academic success, artistic excellence, essays, school evaluations, and transcripts, as well as evidence of community service, leadership, and demonstrated commitment to high ideals.

Application is by invitation only. Students chosen as U.S. Presidential Scholars receive a U.S. Presidential Scholars medallion in June. For more information on the Presidential Scholars Program, visit the U.S. Department of Education’s website.

General Component Nominees for the 2025 Presidential Scholars Program

Evan Bender, Fox Lane High School, Bedford Central School District

Nolan Sirgany, Chenango Forks High School, Chenango Forks Central School District

Shae Fontaine, Cohoes High School, Cohoes City School District

Krizza Santander, Gloversville High School, Gloversville Enlarged School District

Ayaan Shah, Hauppauge High School, Hauppauge Union Free School District

Isabella Pearl, Lockport High School, Lockport City School District

Olivia Dogan, Stuyvesant High School, NYC Geographic District # 2

Keishon Bobb, Teachers Preparatory High School, NYC Geographic District #23

Shiloh George, Brooklyn Collegiate High School, NYC Geographic District #23

Jakayla Fontaine, Baccalaureate School for Global Education, NYC Geographic District #30

Preston Leong, Baccalaureate School for Global Education, NYC Geographic District #30

Husam Aiyash, Ralph R. McKee Career and Technical Education High School, NYC Geographic District #31

Meerab Chaudhry, H. Frank Carey High School, Sewanhaka Central High School District

Sophia Amchentsev, Valley Central High School, Valley Central School District

Diego Monroy, Westbury High School, Westbury Union Free School District

Mason Maring, Westfield Academy and Central School, Westfield Central School District

Oluwafeyisike Ajagbe, Westhill High School, Westhill Central School District

Victoria Basharina, William Floyd High School, William Floyd School District

Elmer Hernandez, Yonkers Middle High School, Yonkers Public Schools

Gavin Alder, York Preparatory

Career and Technical Education Nominees for the 2025 Presidential Scholars Program

Luke Robillard, Adirondack Education Center, Franklin-Essex-Hamilton BOCES

Emily Nestor, Liverpool High School, Liverpool Central School District

Jaden Morczek, South Lewis High School, South Lewis Central School District

Paytan Panzica, Spencerport High School, Spencerport Central School District

Keira Garcia, Tottenville High School, NYC Geographic District #31

New York State Legislators on the Presidential Scholars Nominees:

Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins: "I am delighted that my nominee, Elmer Hernandez, has been chosen as a candidate for recognition in the 2025 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program. Elmer exemplifies academic excellence, artistic talent, and resilience. Despite facing significant challenges, including a cancer diagnosis, he has maintained a strong GPA, achieved numerous academic honors, and showcased his extraordinary musical talent at iconic venues like Madison Square Garden and Radio City Music Hall. Elmer’s leadership as a Student Council Senator and passion for music reflect his dedication to excellence and his ability to inspire others. I am proud to have nominated him and thrilled to see his achievements and determination recognized. Elmer has a bright future ahead, and I look forward to seeing all he will accomplish."

Senate Minority Leader Robert G. Ortt: “Congratulations to Isabella Pearl of the Lockport City School District for her nomination to the 2025 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program. Bella is a shining example of resilience and strength – she maintained a stellar grade point average while overcoming the many challenges associated with treatment for a cancerous brain tumor. She remained involved on the school’s tennis team, school musical, extracurricular activities and her church’s youth group all while going through the treatment related to her diagnosis. Bella embodies the spirit of determination and will be rightly recognized for her outstanding and exemplary academic and extracurricular achievements, and I look forward to seeing her continued future success.”

Assemblymember Chris Burdick: “I am delighted but not surprised that Evan Bender from Fox Lane High School is one of the twenty students from New York that Commissioner Betty A. Rosa has nominated as a candidate for recognition in the 2025 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program. Each year, I spend time looking at the recommendations of students that come my way for this high honor, and my staff and I do our best to select the very best candidates. I can safely say that my entire staff is in awe of Evan, who is not only incredibly gifted academically, but also athletically and musically. Add into the mix a sense of humor, empathy, and a curiosity to learn that knows no bounds, and you have an all-around exceptional student and human being.”

Senator Lea Webb: “I am very proud that Nolan Sirgany, one of our local seniors at Chenango Forks High School, was selected by New York State Commissioner of Education, Betty A. Rosa, as part of a 20 student cohort from New York for the 2025 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program. Nolan's academic achievements, leadership, and unwavering commitment to his community are a testament to his exceptional character and resilience. He currently ranks first in his class while leading in the classroom, through service, and on the field as a three-sport athlete. Nolan is an inspiration to his peers and a shining example of the talent and determination that make the Southern Tier proud."

Assemblymember John T. McDonald III, RPh: "I sincerely appreciate the nomination of Shae Fontaine from my Assembly District that was put forth by Commissioner Betty Rosa as part of an elite group of students for the Presidential Scholars program. This prestigious program recognizes the talent and commitment of these future leaders. Thank you to Commissioner Rosa and the Regents for their continued efforts to shine a light on these bright stars throughout New York State."

Assemblyman Robert Smullen: “Congratulations to Krizza Santander upon her nomination to the 2025 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program. Krizza is an outstanding high school senior from Assembly District 118 who has now been nominated at the state level for not only her academic prowess but also her exemplary leadership skills, determination and commitment to achieving excellence. I wish her the best of luck in the next phase of candidate selections for this prestigious honor—she is an incredibly deserving student with a bright future ahead of her.”

Senator Monica R. Martinez: “Hauppauge High School’s Ayaan Shah reminds us of the dedication and drive that lead to excellence in academics, extracurricular pursuits, and community service. As a nominee for the 2025 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program, Ayaan shows what it means to strive for the highest standards in all areas of student life. Ayann’s successes are a testament to what’s possible when you pursue excellence in everything you do, and the Fourth Senatorial District couldn’t be prouder of this achievement."

Senator Brian Kavanagh: “I am proud that Olivia Dogan, a high school senior who lives and goes to school in Lower Manhattan and has volunteered in my office, has been selected by Commissioner Betty Rosa as a candidate for national recognition in the 2025 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program. Olivia exemplifies the qualities of a remarkable student, demonstrating not only academic excellence but also a deep commitment to serving our community. Her intelligence, her dedication, her tireless efforts and passion for helping others, and her sense of humor truly distinguish her among her peers. I am honored to have nominated Olivia for this distinction, and I look forward to her continued success.”

Senator Jabari Brisport: "Congratulations to Keishon Bobb and Shiloh George on for their nomination to the prestigious U.S. Presidential Scholars Program! Keishon Bob, a student at Teachers Preparatory High School, is leading the way with creativity and connection — two of the most important factors in helping our community and our world thrive. Shiloh Georg, a student at Brooklyn Collegiate High School, is recognized for her exceptional commitment to learning and personal growth, which enabled her to achieve the highest PSAT score in New York City. I’m very proud of these remarkable young people and look forward to seeing the future they build."

Assemblymember Zohran K. Mamdani: "I couldn't be happier to announce that Jakayla Fontaine and Preston Leong were nominated as candidates for recognition in the 2025 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program. Jakayla and Preston embody the heart of Astoria and Long Island City, volunteering for underserved populations, empowering community members, and spearheading initiatives to better themselves and the world around them. Jakayla placed in the top 5% of her graduating class, and has consistently demonstrated a deep commitment to making the world a better place. In addition to playing for and managing the basketball and soccer teams, she has worked with humanitarian organizations across the globe, including the Syrian Refugee Committee and UNICEF, and has been a steadfast advocate for countless social justice initiatives, such as fighting for access to menstrual products and ending stigma around menstruation. Also at the top of his class, Preston has worked tirelessly within our community to provide housing rights information to immigrant New Yorkers. He has dedicated a significant portion of his time to providing financial lessons to young adults, creating his school's Finance Club to promote and expand financial literacy education. His passion for culinary arts has also driven his profound appreciation for multiculturalism and building community. Jakayla and Preston show us not only what excellence in our neighborhood looks like, but what we as a community can strive to be. Congratulations."

Senator Jessica Scarcella-Spanton: "I am so thrilled that one of my constituents, Husam Aiyah, has been recognized by Commissioner Betty A. Rosa as a candidate in the 2025 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program. Husam is one of the best and brightest New York has to offer, and this distinguishment so early in his academic career is an exceptional opportunity. Husam has excelled not only academically at Ralph R. McKee H.S., he also shines through his dedication to sports and volunteering throughout the Staten Island community. I am so proud of his accomplishments, and look forward to seeing what he does next!"

Assemblymember Michaelle C. Solages: “I am proud to recognize Meerab Chaudhry, a distinguished young leader from Frank H. Carey High School, on her selection as one of 20 finalists for the prestigious Presidential Scholars Program by New York State Commissioner of Education Betty Rosa. Meerab has served our community in numerous ways, including working closely with my office on initiatives to enhance community engagement. Her exceptional dedication to academic excellence, leadership, and public service has made her a role model and a source of pride for the 22nd Assembly District. It is a privilege to represent such an accomplished individual. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Meerab and wish her continued success in all her endeavors.”

Assemblymember Jonathan Jacobson: "I am so proud that my nominee, Sophia Amchentsev from the Valley Central School District, has been selected as a candidate for the 2025 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program. To be chosen as one of 20 students from across the state is itself a major accomplishment. But Sophia is more than worthy of the honor. Fluent in three languages, she has a passion for words that was evident when she won the Scripps Spelling Bee Regional Championship. She is an academic powerhouse with membership in six honor societies and plans to pursue a career in medicine. She’s also a well-rounded student who plays Varsity Volleyball and is a talented multi-instrumentalist. Even with her busy schedule, Sophia understands the value of giving back to her community — volunteering at the local food pantry and the YMCA. This impressive young woman is one of Hudson Valley’s own, and I can’t imagine a better representative for the great State of New York. A warm congratulations to Sophia. We're all rooting for you!"

Assemblymember Charles D. Lavine: “Praised for his character, spirit, relentless dedication, and profound sense of compassion and leadership, Westbury High School’s Diego Monroy deserves to be nominated for the U.S Presidential Scholars Program. As class salutatorian with a strong interest in math and science, Diego’s academic record speaks for itself. However, his incredible achievements through a wide range of extracurricular activities including multiple sports, music, and community service are what sets Diego apart and made it an easy decision for me to recommend him for this prestigious honor.”

Senator George M. Borrello: "I am thrilled to congratulate Mason Maring on his well-deserved nomination as a candidate for the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program. Mason's remarkable academic achievements, leadership skills, and dedication to his community truly embody the spirit of this prestigious honor. From excelling in advanced coursework and earning college credits to his roles as a student leader, athlete, and mentor, Mason has demonstrated exceptional talent and character. His nomination is a testament to his hard work and the positive impact he has had at Westfield Academy and Central School and beyond. We are immensely proud of Mason and look forward to seeing all he will accomplish in the future.”

Senator John W. Mannion: "Oluwafeyisike 'Sike' Ajagbe exemplifies the very best of what the Presidential Scholars Program represents—academic excellence, leadership, and a commitment to service. Her accomplishments as the top student at Westhill High School, her dedication to giving back through community service, and her aspirations to make a lasting impact in the medical field are truly inspiring. Sike is a remarkable young woman whose talent, determination, and compassion make her an outstanding nominee for this prestigious recognition. It is an honor to support her nomination, as I am confident she will continue to achieve greatness and inspire others along the way."

Assemblyman Joseph P. DeStefano: “I’d like to humbly give my congratulations to Victoria Basharina, of William Floyd High School, for being nominated for the 2025 U.S. Presidential Scholar's Program. This program was established as one of the nation’s highest honors a student can receive for their own academic excellence and achievements. Victoria has not only demonstrated that academic excellence but has also gone above-and-beyond to demonstrate worthy leadership qualities within her school and local community as well. My best wishes as she continues to inspire others and excel on her academic journey!”

Assemblymember Rebecca A. Seawright: “I am proud to have nominated Gavin Alder, an outstanding high school senior in my district to receive the Presidential Scholar distinction who has been selected by Commissioner Betty Rosa as one of twenty students from New York to the Commission on Presidential Scholars and the U.S. Department of Education. Gavin Alder deserves strong consideration for the Presidential Scholar distinction.”

Assemblyman D. Billy Jones: “I am proud to have nominated Luke Robillard to be one of five students from across New York State to be recognized for the 2025 U.S. Presidential Scholars Excellence in Career and Technical Education program. As a Natural Resource Science student at FEH-BOCES, he not only is at the top of his class academically but has proven to be a true leader in the classroom as well. Luke brings joy and energy to everything he is involved in and will be inducted into the National Technical Honor Society this year. With his classroom accolades and his teachers singing him praises, Luke is well-deserving of this recognition. Please join me in congratulating Luke for this accomplishment!”

Assemblymember Pamela J. Hunter: “I am thrilled to share that Emily Nestor, a talented Career and Technical Education (CTE) student at Liverpool High School, has been selected by New York State Education Commissioner Dr. Betty Rosa as one of only five nominees from New York for the prestigious 2025 U.S. Presidential Scholars Excellence in CTE Program. It was an honor to submit Emily's name for consideration, and I am so proud of her outstanding accomplishments. Emily will now have the opportunity to apply at the national level in January, and I am confident she will continue to shine. Emily represents the very best of the 128th Assembly District and New York State, and I wish her the best of luck in the next round of this prestigious process. Congratulations, Emily—you make our community proud!”

Assemblyman Ken Blankenbush: “Thank you to Commissioner Betty A. Rosa for selecting Jayden Morczek as a candidate for recognition in the 2025 U.S. Presidential Scholars Excellence in Career and Technical Education (CTE) Program. It is my extreme honor that my CTE candidate has been selected as one of only five students. Jayden exemplifies excellence in and out of the classroom. Congratulations to Jayden, his family, and the South Lewis Central School community. “

Assemblymember Josh Jensen: “I’m incredibly proud to congratulate Paytan Panzica on being nominated for the 2025 U.S. Presidential Scholars Excellence in Career and Technical Education Program. This is an incredible honor and a true reflection of Paytan’s hard work and dedication to her studies. Paytan’s achievements in her education are a shining example of what’s possible with strong drive and determination. I couldn’t be prouder to see one of our own recognized on such a prestigious level."

Senator Andrew J. Lanza: "I am excited to learn that Kiera Garcia of Tottenville High School has been nominated as a candidate for the 2025 U.S. Presidential Scholars Excellence in Career and Technical Education (CTE) Program. Kiera joins a select group of just 5 students in New York State being considered for this prestigious honor. Kiera earned my recommendation through determination, leadership, hard work, and academic success. I am confident that Kiera will continue to bring great pride to our Staten Island community. I commend NYSED Commissioner Rosa for selecting this outstanding student to advance to the next round of review with the Commission on Presidential Scholars. It is an honor to nominate Kiera. I look forward to learning of her continued future success.”