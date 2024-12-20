'Tis The Highway Hotline Holiday Season

CANADA, December 20 - Released on December 20, 2024

The Ministry of Highways reminds you to check the Highway Hotline before holiday season travel.

"It is the season of holiday preparations, including checking the Highway Hotline before heading out on the road this winter and driving to visit family, friends and loved ones," Highways Minister David Marit said. "Make an informed decision before travelling and let those at your destination know when you expect to arrive."

Motorists are encouraged to download the latest version of the Highway Hotline smartphone app for free in the Google and Apple online stores to take advantage of the latest features. The service can also be accessed online at https://hotline.gov.sk.ca/map or by calling 511 to select the highway you wish to hear the latest available road conditions.

The service has more than 50 camera locations that can be seen online at https://hotline.gov.sk.ca/cctv or by using the app.

Track My Plow is a Highway Hotline feature showing motorists where a snowplow has recently been clearing snow or treating ice.

Road condition updates are regularly received from snowplow operators in the field and posted immediately by Highway Hotline staff.

Drivers are reminded to stay back and stay safe near snowplows, as they create a mini blizzard called the "Snow Zone" when clearing snow. For the safety of all drivers and the safety of equipment operators, it is important to be cautious around snowplows, which pull over every 10 to 15 kilometres when safe to do so to let motorists pass.

"Our snowplow operators may be deployed in the worst conditions during the holidays and away from their families," Marit said. "Please give them room when driving so everyone gets home safely to their loved ones."

You can also play a role in winter driving safety by viewing and sharing the newest Highway Hotline and Snow Zone videos at

https://www.youtube.com/playlistlist=PLe3eRil6A0inV3CYmg4hl8Ki9iqo0uENn.



