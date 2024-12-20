US 395 Pioneer Memorial Bridge painting project in Pasco completed

PASCO - Washington State Department of Transportation and contractor crews completed painting and removing the containment structure on Dec. 15. Daily lane closures are no longer needed. There will be intermittent closures as contractor crews finish final work on the bridge, which includes clean-up and removal of equipment.

Work to set up the containment structure began in fall 2023, with painting commencing in January 2024. During the project the contractor removed existing paint on the bridge, cleaned and painted all exposed metal, and repainted the bottom and top portion of the bridge. The work also included completing minor maintenance and repairs to preserve and maintain the bridge’s structural integrity.

The Blue Bridge is a well-known landmark in the Tri-Cities. It is one of three bridges connecting Pasco to Richland and Kennewick. The Blue Bridge was constructed between 1951 and 1954 and is used daily by 66,000 drivers. The last time the bridge was painted in its entirety was in 1994.