Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center Urges the Family of a Former Oil Refinery Worker with Mesothelioma or Lung Cancer in Louisiana to Call the Gori Law Firm for Much Better Compensation Settlement Results

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, December 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center, "If your loved one is a former oil refinery worker who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma or lung cancer anywhere in the state of Louisiana, please get serious about financial compensation and call the lawyers at the Gori Law Firm at 866-532-2106. The Gori Law Firm is one of the nation's leading mesothelioma and asbestos exposure lung cancer law firms. They have an office in New Orleans, and they consistently overachieve when it comes to compensation results for their clients.

"Before the mid-1980s oil refinery workers were required to work around or interact with asbestos on a routine basis because asbestos was used for fire protection in these types on facilities. A member of a maintenance-repair crew in the pre-early 1980s would have been working around equipment or machinery that contained asbestos with great frequency. Even supervisors or managers would have exposure to asbestos if they were working with repair or maintenance crews. There was almost no way to avoid asbestos exposure if your loved one was charged with the upkeep of an oil refinery in Louisiana before the mid-1980s.

"If your dad or husband is a former oil refinery worker with recently diagnosed mesothelioma or lung cancer in Louisiana, please get serious about financial compensation and call the Gori Law Firm at 866-532-2106. We are certain you will be glad you did." www.gorilaw.com

Suggestions from the Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Louisiana or nationwide on how to increase potential financial compensation:

* “Do you recall the specifics of how you were exposed to asbestos at work, in the military or both-and when this exposure occurred? This is incredibly important information.

* “Do you recall the names of coworkers who might have witnessed your exposure to asbestos?

* “Did you have more than one job where you might have been exposed to asbestos?

* “Do your medical records include a biopsy that confirms the mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer?" https://Louisiana.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center is a passionate advocate for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Shreveport, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Kenner, Bossier City, Monroe or anywhere in Louisiana. www.gorilaw.com

For more information about mesothelioma please visit the government's website on this topic: https://medlineplus.gov/mesothelioma.html

