Maine DOE Announces Multilingual/Multicultural Connections Webinar Series

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is thrilled to announce the Multilingual/Multicultural Connections Webinar Series, a comprehensive professional learning opportunity designed to equip educators, administrators, and school administrative unit (SAU) leaders with strategies and resources to celebrate multiculturalism and expand multilingual pathways.

This series is part of the Maine DOE’s broader commitment to recognizing language and culture as essential assets in education. Attendees will learn practical steps to integrate world language instruction, embrace Indigenous and critical languages, and leverage international partnerships to create dynamic, globally-connected classrooms.

What to Expect

This five-part virtual series will equip participants with strategies to recognize language and culture as assets, build robust multilingual programs, and leverage global partnerships to enhance learning opportunities for Maine students.

Who Should Attend

This webinar series is open to:

Superintendents, principals, and SAU leaders seeking to enhance student outcomes through multilingual pathways.

Seal of Biliteracy coordinators, bilingual/multilingual directors and coordinators, bilingual/multilingual educators, and world language educators eager to access resources and international connections to strengthen their programs.

Educators and community partners committed to equity, cultural awareness, and global learning opportunities.

Why Multilingualism Matters

Multilingualism is more than an educational goal; it is a key driver of student success in a global economy. Students who master multiple languages develop critical thinking skills, cultural competence, and career readiness for a world that values communication and collaboration. By investing in language programs, Maine schools can position themselves as leaders in equity and global engagement.

When and How to Participate

The Multilingual/Multicultural Connections Webinar Series will be held virtually, making it accessible to participants statewide. The first session is scheduled for Monday, January 6. You may register using this link.

The full schedule for this series is as follows:

January 6, 2025 at 3:30 p.m.

February 3, 2025 at 3:30 p.m.

March 3, 2025 at 3:30 p.m.

April 7, 2025 at 3:30 p.m.

May 5, 2025 at 3:30 p.m.

Take the Next Step Toward Global Leadership

The Maine DOE invites you to participate in this innovative series and join the movement to celebrate multilingualism and multiculturalism in Maine schools. For more information, please contact Ayesha Hall, Maine DOE Director of Strategic Partnerships, at ayesha.hall@maine.gov.