Chief Executive Sam Hou Fai vows to lead Government team in opening a new chapter for the MSAR

MACAU, December 20 - Mr Sam Hou Fai was sworn in this morning as the sixth-term Chief Executive of the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) in an oath-taking ceremony administered by President Xi Jinping. In his inauguration speech, Mr Sam pledged to lead the new MSAR Government team in the effort to rise to the occasion and open a new chapter in Macao’s history, breaking new ground guided by the principles of “Striving Together, Upholding Integrity and Innovating”.

The 25th anniversary celebration of Macao's return to the motherland and the inauguration ceremony of the sixth-term Government of the MSAR were held at the Macao East Asian Games Dome, commencing at 10am. The event was attended by approximately 1,300 guests.

President Xi administered the oath of office to Mr Sam, who officially assumed the role of the sixth-term Chief Executive of the MSAR. Following Mr Sam’s inauguration, the principal officials, the Prosecutor-General, and the members of the Executive Council of the sixth-term Government also took their oaths of office.

In his inauguration speech, Mr Sam said that, while deeply honoured to assume the role of Chief Executive of the MSAR, he considered it a position of great responsibility.

He noted that President Xi had consistently demonstrated strong support for Macao, for which Macao people would always be immensely grateful. President Xi had also provided clear guidance for Macao’s future in a speech he made during today’s ceremony, emphasising the stable and lasting practice of the “One country, two systems” with Macao characteristics, Mr Sam added.

Over the past 25 years since the return to the motherland, Macao achieved a true development “miracle”, thanks to the Central Government’s support and the leadership of the MSAR’s three former Chief Executives, namely Mr Ho Hau Wah, Mr Chui Sai On, and Mr Ho Iat Seng, stated Mr Sam.

The sixth-term Chief Executive likened today’s Macao to “a lotus in full bloom”, with the city known for its stability, social harmony, prosperity, and the well-being of its people. These achievements, he said, were vivid illustrations of the immense superiority and vitality of the “One country, two systems” principle, and the unwavering support of the motherland.

As a new starting point comes with new resolutions, Mr Sam vowed to: fully, faithfully, and resolutely implement the “One country, two systems” principle; maintain constitutional order in the MSAR as enshrined in the Constitution of the People’s Republic of China and the Basic Law of the MSAR; firmly safeguard national sovereignty, security, and development interests; and faithfully uphold the principle of “Macao people administering Macao”.

He also committed to strengthening patriotic education in Macao, and to continuously improving the MSAR’s legal system while advancing mechanisms to safeguard national security.

Regarding public administration, Macao’s new leader said he would remain devoted to a people-orientated approach and on improving good governance. His team intended to govern in accordance with the law, advance reforms in public administration and the city’s legal system; and enhance the overall judicial framework.

On economic matters, Mr Sam pledged to press ahead with appropriate economic diversification. He explained that his administration would adhere to the “One Centre”, “One Platform”, and “One Base” strategic goals, as well as the “1+4” economic model, as the MSAR’s development direction. Extensive effort would be made to support the transformation and development of traditional industries and small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and to enhance the development prospects for the general public and local SMEs, added Mr Sam.

He also pledged to improve people’s livelihoods by addressing matters related to social security, healthcare, elderly care, childcare, transportation, and urban renewal via practical solutions.

The sixth-term MSAR Government would fully utilise Macao’s unique advantages to better serve the nation and integrate into the country’s development paradigm, said Mr Sam. Macao would: give full play to its role as a platform between China and the Portuguese-speaking countries; actively participate in the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area; and make extensive effort to forge new paths to advance the Guangdong-Macao Intensive Cooperation Zone in Hengqin. Macao would also contribute vigorously to the high-quality development of the “Belt and Road” initiative, and implement enhanced policies to cultivate top talent, particularly in the fields of science and technology, in order to accelerate its role as an international hub for high-calibre talent.

Mr Sam highlighted that his Government team would take measures to support the development and expansion of patriotic organisations and strengthen the management of non-governmental organisations (NGOs). This was to fortify Macao’s social governance foundation and ensure long-term prosperity and stability.

In alignment with the important speeches delivered by President Xi, Mr Sam vowed to foster social consensus in building and branding the city as “Law-based Macao”, “Vibrant Macao”, “Cultural Macao”, and “Blissful Macao”. He reiterated Macao’s commitment to advancing the implementation of the “One country, two systems” principle, enriched with Macao characteristics.

Mr Sam expressed confidence that, with the strong support of President Xi and the Central Government, along with the unwavering support of the motherland and the concerted effort of the Macao people, the MSAR would continue to thrive under the “One country, two systems” principle, achieving new heights as “the pearl on the palm” of the motherland. Macao would play an enhanced role and make stronger contributions to the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation on all fronts, while pursuing a Chinese path to modernisation.

Prior to this morning’s inauguration ceremony, a flag-raising ceremony was held at 8am at the Lotus Square to mark the 25th anniversary of Macao’s return to the motherland.