Relai raised $12 million to orange-pill Europe

Zürich, Switzerland – Relai is on a mission to make buying Bitcoin ridiculously simple—real BTC, no nonsense, straight to users’ own wallets. They are thrilled to announce that ego death capital and other amazing partners are backing the company with $12M to accelerate Bitcoin adoption across Europe.

Read on to discover who their new funding partners are and what they have planned to position Relai as the number one Bitcoin platform, bringing Bitcoin to everyone’s portfolio.

Building on their strengths to conquer Europe

While other fintech companies struggle to raise cash, Relai is doubling down on its mission. Why? Bitcoin doesn’t care—it just keeps growing, and so does Relai.

The funding will be used to continue what they do best: building an unbeatable product, delivering the smoothest Bitcoin buying experience possible, and helping newcomers understand why Bitcoin is the best savings technology ever created. As one of the fastest-growing startups (the second fastest-growing cryptocurrency startup), Relai knows they’re on the right track.

True to the Bitcoin ethos, Relai will continue empowering users to take control of their financial futures. This includes combining an easy-to-use self-custodial wallet with a seamless Bitcoin-buying experience.

What’s next? MiCA license and European domination

Relai isn’t just dreaming big—they’re executing. Their next major move is securing the MiCA license as soon as possible. This will make them one of Europe’s first fully compliant Bitcoin-only platforms, opening the door to 400 million potential users across the EU.

Their growth is already impressive (300% year-on-year in user adoption), and they’re on track to hit 1 million downloads in 2025. But this is just the beginning.

Who’s backing their vision?

In a market where many investors sit on the sidelines, Relai has attracted some of the most respected names in the Bitcoin space. These aren’t just any investors—they’re partners who truly understand Bitcoin’s potential to transform finance and share Relai’s vision of making it accessible to everyone.

Ego death capital is leading the charge with $4M.

Plan B Bitcoin Fund, Timechain, and Solit Group are joining the party.

The round was heavily oversubscribed (yes, they’re pretty excited about that!).

What their new partners are saying

Jeff Booth, Founding Partner at ego death capital, says:

“Julian and Adem have built an incredible team and platform by focusing relentlessly on long-term value to users – helping them to both understand Bitcoin and to buy it safely and securely. They are already a European leader and are well positioned to become a household name.”

Ready to join the Bitcoin revolution?

Download the Relai app from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store.

Experience the easiest way to stack sats.

Take control of your financial future with real Bitcoin, secured in your own wallet.

The future of money is Bitcoin, and Relai is ensuring every European can participate. Let’s orange-pill the continent together!

Want to support Relai? Here’s how

Relai knows their community is rooting for them every step of the way, so here are some ways you can help them grow even faster:

Refer Relai to your friends and family to earn bitcoin.

Follow them on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Nostr (npub1sqzr42dj8vx32yd5jcvvl3ytux45kl0etgf6y2ymjvmd7lqmuwmqk9vk7v).

Subscribe to their weekly Bitcoin newsletter.

Subscribe to their YouTube channel, where you can find their Bitcoin podcast.

Download the Relai app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store today to start buying Bitcoin.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/relai-raised-12-million-to-orange-pill-europe/

About Relai AG

Relai was founded in 2020 in Zurich by Julian Liniger and Adem Bilican. Our app is designed to be simple and intuitive, allowing anyone to buy and sell Bitcoin within minutes. Relai stands out in the crowded cryptocurrency market with its unique approach to self-custody. Unlike other platforms, Relai does not hold user funds; instead, it empowers users to control their financial futures with an easy-to-use self-custodial wallet.

Contact Relai AG

Hardturmstrasse 161

Zürich

Zürich 8005

Switzerland

Website: https://relai.app/

