2024 campaign wrap up

As 2024 draws to a close, we wanted to say a huge thank you for campaigning with us this year.

Thanks to your support, we took a big step closer towards a new Mental Health Act, we tackled the stigma faced by people living with severe mental illness and campaigned to protect funding for mental health services.

Your support has been invaluable this year. Now 2024 is coming to an end, we wanted to reflect on this year’s highlights and the fantastic difference you’ve made.

Campaign win to protect mental health funding

Last week, the Health Secretary Wes Streeting confirmed that the Mental Health Investment Standard (MHIS) will stay! Over 500 of you emailed your MP to make sure that MHIS - which is designed to protect and grow mental health funding across England - remained in place. We’re hugely relieved and grateful that the government has listened to calls from across the mental health sector.

This shows that campaigning really works. Thank you for taking action.

A New Mental Health Act

After years of campaigning by Rethink Mental Illness and many others, the Mental Health Bill started the process of being approved by Parliament by having its first reading in the House of Lords. For decades, people living with severe mental illness have not had enough say in their care and treatment, so this is a huge win!

We will be working hard to ensure that improvements in the Bill are retained so watch this space for news on its progress next year.

Let's Rethink Mental Illness

We also campaigned to challenge the unfair stigma and discrimination faced by people living with severe mental illness. Three in five people living with a mental illness say the fear of how others perceive them has stopped them seeking support. We asked you to share our campaign with your friends and family to help us break down this stigma.

You can watch our short campaign film which aired on ITV here.

A fairer social security system

We continued our fight for a fairer social security system for everyone severely affected my mental illness. This year, hundreds of you emailed your MP to stop the scapegoating of people living with mental illness and to make sure that people who cannot work due to their mental illness receive the financial support they need. The government have announced plans to reform health and disability benefits next year so we will not stop fighting for change until our social security system treats people with dignity and compassion.

Create a Better NHS

Last month, we contacted you about a Government consultation which aims to develop a 10 Year Health Plan for the NHS. If you haven’t already, there’s still time to submit your response.

You can make a difference by taking part in this consultation to ensure mental health is a clear priority.

Don’t let mental illness be left out of the conversation!