"I lied to my family about where I was going" - Rebecca's story

Rebecca shares her experience living with health anxiety, recounting her worst episodes. She praises the support from therapy, support groups and Rethink Mental Illness’ Advice and Information Service.

Health anxiety has always been a quiet passenger in my life lingering in the background, whispering “what ifs” and worst-case scenarios. But I never truly understood the weight of it until it began to take over.

When my son was born in 2014, I was convinced he wouldn’t make it home alive. The nurses had to turn all the monitors away from me because I couldn’t stop obsessing over every beep, every number. I was terrified and it was more than just new-mum nerves. Medication helped at the time, but that was just one chapter.

Fast forward to 2024 and my world turned upside down again. My sister was diagnosed with a brain tumour. At that moment, something inside me changed. I became a machine. I didn’t eat or sleep. I was terrified to leave her, convinced that if I wasn’t there, something awful would happen. Thankfully, my sister recovered. But as she began to heal, my own battle began.

Everything I suppressed during her illness came crashing down on me. The adrenaline faded and in came overwhelming panic. It started with something I’ve had for years — acid reflux. But this time, I was sure it was stomach cancer. I fell deep into the rabbit hole of Google, searching symptoms, joining stomach cancer support groups, comparing my story to the stories of strangers online.