PNSY Delivers Texas as Battle-Ready Asset to the Fleet

The Texas Project Team, encompassing various trade workers, engineers, and material support personnel at PNSY, worked alongside the boat’s crew to get Texas returned to the fleet battle-ready. Getting advanced systems and capabilities into the hands of warfighters at the tip of the spear is the ultimate goal, and PNSY’s highly skilled workforce enabled Texas to get back in the fight.

PNSY’s success in delivering Texas demonstrates how the nation’s public shipyards are looking beyond traditional workflows to meet the Chief of Naval Operations’ objective of putting more ready players – combat-ready platforms – on the field. “We used an aggressive strategy to have a ‘get real’ date and a ‘get better’ date to return this vital asset back to the fleet,” said Shipyard Commander Capt. Michael Oberdorf. “By moving ‘all ahead flank,’ with urgency and purpose, we were able to pull Texas’ delivery to the left from our agreed ‘get real’ date.”

Submarine Squadron Two, located at the shipyard, supported Team Texas and all they achieved while in a maintenance environment. “Texas represents a shining example of resilience and readiness, returning to the fight tougher and stronger than ever,” said Commodore, Submarine Squadron Two Capt. Jason Deichler. “The team faced every challenge with determination and delivered outstanding results, ensuring the submarine force remains the world's most lethal apex predator. Their exceptional teamwork, innovative maintenance practices, and tireless commitment to mission success set a new standard for excellence.”

“Serving as Commanding Officer of Texas is an honor and a privilege. I have had the opportunity to lead and mentor the finest Sailors in the Navy [and] to work with talented members of the Texas project team,” said Commanding Officer of Texas Cmdr. Chad Ingle. “Kevin Belisle, Texas project superintendent, led an outstanding team at our Navy's best shipyard. I am incredibly proud of what the officers and crew of Texas have accomplished. The depot modernization period has been challenging for the crew, and the last six months of testing have been extremely tough. The reward for the crew's hard work is returning a fully repaired and modernized battle-ready submarine to the fleet,” said Ingle.

Attack submarines are multi-mission platforms enabling five of the six Navy maritime strategy core capabilities – sea control, power projection, forward presence, maritime security, and deterrence. They are designed to excel in anti-submarine warfare, anti-ship warfare, strike warfare, special operations, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, irregular warfare and mine warfare. Attack submarines project power ashore with special operation forces and tomahawk cruise missiles in the prevention or preparation of regional crises.

A DMP is a maintenance and modernization period in which a Navy submarine is placed in dry dock and undergoes extensive repair and modernization. During a DMP, a submarine receives major overhauls, repairs, structural inspections, and mechanical and electrical system replacements.

As America’s leader for attack submarine maintenance and modernization, PNSY is enhancing critical warfighting capabilities by safely delivering first-time quality work enabling our undersea warfighters to be battle-ready when called upon.