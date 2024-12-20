St. Albans // Missing Person-Update

UPDATE:

Pecor has been contacted by VSP and is no longer missing.

ORIGINAL PRESS RELEASE:

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#:24A2008999

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Seth Boudreau

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 8025245993

DATE/TIME: 12/18/2024

INCIDENT LOCATION: Richford / St. Albans Area

WELFARE CHECK / MISSING

Troy Pecor Jr. (29)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

Vermont State Police are looking to make contact with Troy Pecor Jr.(29) who was last seen on 12/14/2024. He is believed to be in the Richford / St. Albans Area.

There are no indicators that Pecor is in immediate danger or missing under suspicious circumstances, however there are concerns for his welfare.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call VSP St. Albans at (802) 524-5993.