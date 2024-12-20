St. Albans // Missing Person-Update
UPDATE:
Pecor has been contacted by VSP and is no longer missing.
ORIGINAL PRESS RELEASE:
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:24A2008999
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Seth Boudreau
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 8025245993
DATE/TIME: 12/18/2024
INCIDENT LOCATION: Richford / St. Albans Area
WELFARE CHECK / MISSING
Troy Pecor Jr. (29)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
Vermont State Police are looking to make contact with Troy Pecor Jr.(29) who was last seen on 12/14/2024. He is believed to be in the Richford / St. Albans Area.
There are no indicators that Pecor is in immediate danger or missing under suspicious circumstances, however there are concerns for his welfare.
Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call VSP St. Albans at (802) 524-5993.
Trooper Seth Boudreau
Vermont State Police
St. Albans Field Station
140 Fisher Pond Rd.
St. Albans, VT 05478
802 524 5993
