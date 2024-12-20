North Carolina Court of Appeals to Change Days for Filing Opinions in 2025

Effective January 1, 2025, the North Carolina Court of Appeals is changing its opinion filing days from the first and third Tuesdays of the month to the first and third Wednesdays of the month.

Since the first Wednesday of January 2025 is a state holiday and December 31 is a special filing day for opinions involving judges who were on the 2024 ballot, the Court will not file any opinion until the third Wednesday of the month, January 15, 2025.

The rest of the year will follow the new schedule.

The North Carolina Court of Appeals is the state's intermediate appellate court. The Court of Appeals reviews the proceedings that occurred in the trial courts for errors of law or legal procedure; it decides only questions of law – not questions of fact. Find more information about the Court of Appeals, view opinions, or sign up to receive email notifications of new opinions.