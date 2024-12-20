DATCP Accepting Nominations for Retail Food Safety Advisory Council Seats

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: December 20, 2024

​MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) announced that the Retail Food Safety Advisory Committee recently transitioned into the Retail Food Safety Advisory Council (RFSAC). Made up of 20 members from across Wisconsin, the council will help promote a culture of food protection in the state, with open communication between government and industry. The council will also provide recommendations to DATCP in identifying opportunities to promote industry education, training, and consistency, and to address emerging trends in food protection.

“We believe in strong partnerships and working collaboratively with the industry," said DATCP Secretary Randy Romanski. “DATCP educates while we regulate as we share the industry's goals of providing safe products for consumers. The Retail Food Safety Advisory Council provides the opportunity for renewed and strengthened partnerships between DATCP and the industry."

DATCP is accepting nominations for the RFSAC through February 1, 2025. Seats representing the following categories are being sought for the council: Wisconsin Grocers Association representative, small retail food establishment – serving meals operator, small retail food establishment – not serving meals operator, convenience store operator with significant food service, and a meat establishment operator with a retail food service operation.

“The Retail Food Safety Advisory Council is a great example of how industry works with DATCP to achieve common goals and protect public health," said Dr. Jay L. E. Ellingson, Chief Science Officer at Kwik Trip, Inc. and RFSAC council chair. “By working together, we promote food safety practices and have a direct communication and feedback line to government about opportunities and challenges in retail food."

Members of the RFSAC serve four-year terms and the council meets quarterly, for a total of four times per calendar year. Newly appointed members will start their term in early 2025. Nomination materials and more information on the council are available on DATCP's website.

A committee of DATCP staff and stakeholder representatives will evaluate nominees and make recommendations for appointment to the DATCP Secretary. Nomination forms should explain why nominees would be valuable additions to the council. Completed nomination forms should be mailed to James Kaplanek, DATCP, PO Box 8911, Madison, WI 53708 or emailed to DATCPDFRSRetailFoodSafetyAdvisory@wisconsin.gov. For questions, contact Sarah Scanlan, DATCP RFSAC Secretary, at (920) 889-0091.

