Wisconsin Engages in National Agriculture Winter Policy Conference​

MADISON, Wis. – Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) Secretary Randy Romanski was in Washington D.C. February 24 – 27, 2025 as part of the 2025 Winter Policy Conference. This annual National Association of State Departments of Agriculture (NASDA) event brings together commissioners, secretaries, and directors of agriculture from across the nation.

During the conference, Romanski contributed in committee policy discussions, engaged in discussions with federal agency leadership, and participated in the NASDA business meeting. NASDA members covered numerous topics including food safety, land conservation, and international trade.

“Throughout the conference, NASDA members spoke about the importance of states receiving adequate federal funding to meet our co-regulatory responsibilities," said Romanski. “It is critical that states receive cooperative agreement funding for grain inspection, meat inspection, and more."

Romanski co-sponsored a policy amendment during the conference, supporting federal biofuel tax policy that gives preference to the usage of domestic feedstocks for U.S. biofuel production. He also co-sponsored an action item encouraging Congress to retain the Dairy Business Innovation (DBI) Initiatives as a program in the forthcoming Farm Bill with base funding of $36 million annually. Both items were approved by the NASDA members during the business meeting.

“The DBI Initiatives are making a significant impact, supporting dairy businesses across the country by providing technical assistance and grant funding," explained Romanski. “Wisconsin is America's Dairyland, and I hope the DBI Initiatives are included in a unified, fully-funded Farm Bill."

The conference also included conversations about the national response to Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI H5N1) in poultry and dairy cattle. NASDA members approved a policy amendment and action items related to ensuring states have adequate resources for the HPAI H5N1 response.

“I continue to advocate for additional resources for animal disease response on a state and federal level," added Romanski. “This conference provided a unique opportunity for state leaders to meet with federal officials to discuss the importance of communication and a coordinated response."

Other items approved during the NASDA Winter Policy Conference include the importance of restoring organic funding and investing in Local Food Purchase Assistance or a successor program. Members also approved a policy amendment opposing any effort to decouple nutrition spending from the Farm Bill.

The Food Export Association of the Midwest USA also met during the 2025 Winter Policy Conference. During that meeting, Romanski was elected as Vice President of the non-profit organization that works to facilitate trade between Midwestern food suppliers and importers around the world.

NASDA is a nonpartisan association including all 50 states and four territories. To learn more about NASDA, visit https://www.nasda.org/.

