Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council Applications Due March 31

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) reminds students to apply now for the next Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council. Applications will be accepted through March 31, 2025.

Students who will be seniors during the 2025 – 2026 school year should apply. To apply, students need to complete an electronic application including a brief essay and one-minute video explaining their current involvement in agriculture and their future goals.

Governor Tony Evers declared 2025 as the Year of the Kid in Wisconsin, emphasizing the importance of creating opportunities for students to prepare for their future. The goals of the council are to highlight agricultural-related careers, share resources available for farmers, provide insight in agricultural policy development, and increase networking opportunities for students.

“I value the connections I have made with the advisors and mentors through the council," said Rylee Brattlie, a council member from Cambridge. “The Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council has educated me on the different career paths offered by agriculture."

The council meets virtually each month of the school year to listen to presentations, engage in discussions, and connect with professionals across the agriculture industry. Members serve a one year on the Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council and receive a certificate at the end of their term.

"The Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council has provided me with the opportunity to explore various different aspects of agriculture," said Madison Wiese, a council member from Greenleaf. “Each month presents a new topic that will help you to expand your knowledge of Wisconsin agriculture."

DATCP seeks to have 15 members on the council from across the state. To learn more and access the application, visit https://AgYouthCouncil.wi.gov.

