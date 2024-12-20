Dec 12, 2024 - Jackson, MS

Mississippi Development Authority recently received 91 applications for project funding requests through the Mississippi Gulf Coast Restoration Fund. Applications were accepted this summer via MDA’s GCRF application web portal.

Since 2018, with funds received from the BP oil spill settlement, GCRF provides funding to businesses and organizations aiming to boost economic activity in the Gulf Coast Region. Eligible applicants include, but are not limited to, local governments, non-governmental organizations, higher education institutions, community colleges, ports, airports, public-private partnerships, private for-profit entities, private non-profit entities and local economic development organizations.

“Investing in the future of Mississippi’s Gulf Coast is critical to ensuring the region remains a thriving hub for economic prosperity,” Governor Tate Reeves said. “The Gulf Coast Restoration Fund allows us to support transformative projects that create jobs, strengthen communities and position Mississippi as a leader in economic development. I applaud all who submitted projects for this latest round of funding. Their commitment to building stronger local economies is producing positive outcomes that will benefit the entire region for generations to come.”

Following a series of GCRF Advisory Board meetings and pursuant to state law, MDA is seeking Legislative approval for the following projects, which total nearly $29.33 million in potential funding:

Tomaston Medical Park Phase 1A Development – Creating a Medical Center of Excellence in Woolmarket (Total Project Cost: $15,611,874) – submitted by BEST Holdings, $1 million in GCRF funding recommended for approval

Commercial District Phase IV (Total Project Cost: $2.4 million) – submitted by city of Diamondhead, $1 million in GCRF funding recommended for approval

Town Commons Park Development Phase 3 (Total Project Cost: $10,546,355) – submitted by city of Gautier, $2,217,475 in GCRF funding recommended for approval

Pascagoula Riverfront Development (Total Project Cost: $3.95 million) – submitted by city of Pascagoula, $2.568 million in GCRF funding recommended for approval

Downtown Redevelopment Plan, Phase 3 – Restated and Amended for 2024-2025 (Total Project Cost: $3.6 million) – submitted by city of Pass Christian, $2 million in GCRF funding recommended for approval

George County Industrial Park – Water System Expansion Project (Total Project Cost: $1.287 million) – submitted by George County Board of Supervisors, $1,029,600 in GCRF funding recommended for approval

USM Research and Teaching Vessel (Total Project Cost: $18,044,271) – submitted by Gulf Coast Research Laboratory, $2.5 million in GCRF funding recommended for approval

Stennis International Airport Site 1 Hangar Development (Total Project Cost: $8.5 million) – submitted by Hancock County Port and Harbor Commission, $5 million in GCRF funding recommended for approval

Harrison County Development Commission GST Site (Total Project Cost: $5,016, 453) – submitted by Harrison County Development Commission, $4,013,163 in GCRF funding recommended for approval

Pearl River County Industrial Park Speculative Building (Total Project Cost: $10 million) – submitted by Pearl River County Board of Supervisors, $8 million in GCRF funding recommended for approval

“The Gulf Coast Restoration Fund continues to be a powerful tool for driving economic development and enhancing quality of life along the Mississippi Gulf Coast,” said MDA Executive Director Bill Cork. “These recommended projects reflect a strategic focus on fostering innovation, expanding infrastructure and creating opportunities that benefit both businesses and residents. MDA is proud to work with local leaders and stakeholders to help ensure these investments deliver lasting impacts for the region, and we urge the Legislature to approve this list of projects.”

MDA also is recommending the reappropriation of all ongoing projects appropriated in prior Legislative Sessions.

