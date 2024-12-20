State Accepting Public Comments on Modified Air Quality Permit for International Paper – Riegelwood Mill

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Air Quality (DAQ)is now accepting public comments on a draft Title V air quality permit modification for International Paper – Riegelwood Mill in Columbus County. The modification is expected to significantly reduce emissions of air pollution, particularly volatile organic compounds and sulfur dioxide.

Public comments will be accepted until Feb. 3.

International Paper operates a pulp and paper mill at the Riegelwood site that currently holds a major-source Title V air quality permit that is subject to the Prevention of Significant Deterioration permitting program.

In 2023, the Riegelwood Mill reduced production at the site and shut down one of its two pulp dryers and associated equipment. The facility has applied for a modification to its air quality permit that would allow for a reconfiguration at the mill that would allow the remaining pulp dryer to accommodate 1,400 tons of finished pulp a day.

Additionally, International Paper proposes reducing the amount of fossil fuels burned in its boiler, using additional biomass as a fuel in its place. While this would increase emissions of carbon monoxide from this unit, the proposed project is expected to reduce facility-wide emissions of most pollutants, including carbon monoxide.

DAQ reviewed an analysis of the facility’s carbon monoxide emissions that demonstrated the revisions are not expected to cause an exceedance of federal air quality standards. DAQ also reviewed air toxics dispersion modeling which demonstrated that no toxic air pollutant from the mill is expected to cause an exceedance of health-based limits.

The draft permit includes conditions that ensure ambient levels of all pollutants emitted by the facility beyond the facility’s fence line comply with emission standards, including applicable health-based standards. The facility would also be subject to recordkeeping and reporting requirements and regular inspections.

Copies of the public notice, draft permit, draft permit review, permit application, draft environmental justice report, and a one-page project fact sheet are available online.

Comments or requests for a public hearing will be accepted until Feb. 3, 2025. Comments can be emailed to daq.publiccomments@deq.nc.gov with “IP Riegelwood.24B” in the subject line or left via voicemail by calling 919-707-8714.

Comments can also be mailed to:

NCDEQ Division of Air Quality

1641 Mail Service Center

Raleigh, North Carolina 27699-1641

The Division will consider all public comments before making a final decision on the proposed permit.

If you need this information in Spanish, Vietnamese, Tagalog, or another language, call 919-707-8446 or email Shawn.Taylor@deq.nc.gov.

Si necesita esta información en español por favor llame al 919-609-8446 o mande un correo a Shawn.Taylor@deq.nc.gov.

Nếu quý vị cần thông tin này bằng Tiếng Việt, hãy gọi 919-707-8446 hoặc gửi email tới Shawn.Taylor@deq.nc.gov.

Para sa karagdagang impormasyon sa wikang Tagalog, tumawag sa numerong 919-609-2189 o magpadala ng elektronikong liham sa Shawn.Taylor@deq.nc.gov.