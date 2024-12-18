Governor Stitt, Commerce Returns from Successful Trip to Asia

Governor Kevin Stitt and representatives from the Department of Commerce returned to Oklahoma Saturday after a successful state visit to Asia that included stops in Taiwan, South Korea and Japan. The Governor was accompanied by an Oklahoma delegation that included First Lady Sarah Stitt and Heather Turner, Executive Director, CORE, Oklahoma Department of Commerce.

“When I took office, I promised to take Oklahoma to the world and bring the world to Oklahoma,” said Governor Stitt. “Oklahoma is the best place in the world to start or expand a business. The relationships we built on this trip will open doors and encourage Asian companies to invest in in our state.”

“Oklahoma is open for business, and companies are taking notice,” said Executive Director Turner. “At Commerce, our mission is to cultivate environments and relationships that foster economic growth in Oklahoma. Companies from around the world see how we are slashing red tape and how we support our partners. It’s something they want to be a part of as we continue to diversify Oklahoma’s economy.”

The Governor arrived in Taipei City, Taiwan for a visit centered around diplomacy and economic development. While there, the Governor made a visit to the American Institute of Taiwan for a briefing from Institute Director Raymond Greene before meeting with President Lai Ching-te. After a productive meeting, Governor Stitt and President Ching-te signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) highlighting the exciting partnership between Oklahoma and Taiwan on aerospace, energy and trade initiatives.

The Oklahoma Delegation then traveled to Seoul, South Korea for meetings with energy and automotive industry executives to discuss supply chain challenges and potential partnerships with Oklahoma. The companies were eager to learn about the state’s approach to energy and the benefits of doing business in Oklahoma.

The delegation also met with U.S. Ambassador to Korea, Philip Goldberg. The meeting was followed by a reception for diplomats and executives at the Ambassador’s residence.

While in Seoul, he laid a wreath at the War Memorial of Korea to honor the Oklahomans who made the ultimate sacrifice during the Korean War. Approximately 601 died in the Korean war.

The Oklahoma delegation traveled to Japan to continue meeting with business executives interested in moving to or expanding operations to Oklahoma. While there, the delegation met with the Japanese Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) and Governor Stitt addressed Keidanren, the Japanese Business Federation.

Governor Stitt ended the trip by meeting with U.S. Ambassador to Japan, Rahm Emanuel, followed by a reception at the Ambassador’s residence.

About Taiwan’s relationship with Oklahoma

There are currently three Taiwanese-based companies operating in Oklahoma that employ around 200 people. Pictures of the MOU signing, courtesy of the Governor’s Office, can be found here.

About South Korea’s relationship with Oklahoma

Four South Korean-owned companies operate in Oklahoma, collectively employing about 145 Oklahomans. From 2013 – 2023, Oklahoma had $1.18 billion of exports to South Korea, the 12th most of any foreign nation.

About Japan’s relationship with Oklahoma

There are currently 66 Japanese-owned companies in Oklahoma, the 4th most of any foreign country. These businesses employ more than 3,200 Oklahomans. From 2013 – 2023, Oklahoma had more than $3 billon of exports to Japan, the 7th most of any foreign nation.