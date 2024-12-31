Levy County, FL Enhances Resident Experience with OpenGov Permitting & Licensing

BRONSON, FL, UNITED STATES, December 31, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- After struggling with manual, paper-based processes and a lack of online payment options, the County of Levy, FL staff sought a more efficient and community-friendly solution. Considering its Esri partnership, they selected OpenGov, a trusted leader known for its user-focused approach and transformative technology.Burdened by manual data entry and community frustration over the lack of a public-facing portal, the County sought a platform that could streamline payments, offer a simple online portal for residents, and allow staff to configure planning and zoning workflow steps. OpenGov Permitting & Licensing was chosen for its ability to modernize resident engagement, automate workflows, and enhance operational efficiency.With OpenGov Permitting & Licensing, Levy County is poised to deliver a more seamless experience for residents and staff. The system will enable online payment processing and provide residents with an intuitive, interactive portal for permit applications. Additionally, with configurable workflow steps for planning and zoning, the County expects to reduce administrative burdens, increase transparency, and improve overall service satisfaction.The County joins more than 1,900 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.About OpenGovOpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, and special districts. With a mission to power a more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves more than 1,900 public sector leaders and their organizations. OpenGov is built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, asset management, and tax and revenue needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud empowers organizations to operate more efficiently, adapt to change, and strengthen trust with the communities they serve. Learn more or request a demo at opengov.com

