Ernie Els Named Official Brand Ambassador for Jondo Sunglasses

Ernie Els Sports Jondo Sunglasses

- A Partnership Rooted in Unmatched Performance and Innovation -

Ernie’s reaction was exactly what we strive for—an authentic connection to the quality and performance of our sunglasses” — Morne Botha, CEO of JONDO

MOORESVILLE , NC, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- JONDO, the trailblazing brand redefining golf eyewear, is proud to welcome four-time Major Champion and World Golf Hall of Famer Ernie Els as its official brand ambassador. This partnership celebrates JONDO’s commitment to excellence and innovation, with Els personally endorsing the sunglasses after experiencing their exceptional clarity and comfort during a professional tournament.The collaboration began during the 2024 SAS Championship at Prestonwood Country Club in Cary, North Carolina. On the practice green, Ernie Els was introduced to JONDO sunglasses and was Instantly impressed by the crisp lens clarity and vibrant color enhancement, wearing the sunglasses during the pro-am. "I’ve never found sunglasses I could play with that are so clear and comfortable as these JONDO glasses," said Els, whose enthusiasm for the product led to a formal partnership just weeks later.“Ernie’s reaction was exactly what we strive for—an authentic connection to the quality and performance of our sunglasses,” said Morne Botha, CEO of JONDO. “Having a golf icon like Ernie Els join our team is a testament to the craftsmanship we bring to every product. His endorsement highlights JONDO’s dedication to providing golfers with innovative solutions that truly enhance their game.”JONDO sunglasses are designed with the specific needs of golfers in mind, combining advanced KRISP Lens Technology for enhanced depth perception and glare reduction, TR-90 frames for lightweight durability, and 100% UV protection for ultimate clarity and comfort on the course. These features enable players to focus on their performance, free from visual distractions—a benefit Ernie Els experienced firsthand.Beyond the course, the partnership will also support the Els for Autism Foundation, a cause deeply important to the legendary golfer and his family. JONDO is honored to contribute to this meaningful mission, which provides tailored educational, recreational, and therapeutic opportunities for individuals with autism. With programs spanning early intervention, specialized education, and adult services, the foundation’s work resonates globally, making a profound impact on countless families. Supporting this initiative reflects JONDO’s commitment to positively influencing lives both on and off the green.As JONDO breaks new ground in golf eyewear, Ernie Els will debut as the brand’s official ambassador at the 2025 PGA Show. This premier event provides the ideal opportunity for attendees to experience JONDO’s cutting-edge designs firsthand. At Booth #1001, visitors can explore the groundbreaking KRISP Lens Technology, meet golf legend Ernie Els on January 22nd, and see how JONDO is redefining clarity, comfort, and performance for golfers everywhere.ABOUT JONDO:JONDO USA, established by South African entrepreneur Johan Liebenberg, offers exclusive, handcrafted sunglasses tailored for the American golf market. JONDO Sunglasses are manufactured with pride in South Africa through a strategic partnership with Frame Alliance, dedicated solely to improving golfers' performance on the course.Each JONDO frame is custom fitted with the company’s high contrast KRISP lens. KRISP technology utilizes light-diffusing lenses to reduce glare, enhance contrast, and provide clear, crisp vision. With impact-resistant lenses and comfortable frames, golfers enjoy improved visual performance and protection on the course.Moreover, JONDO Sunglasses are equipped with UV protection to shield the eyes from harmful UV rays. Golfers, who often spend prolonged periods on the course under direct sunlight, are at a higher risk of eye-related issues. The UV protection in these golfing sunglasses filters out dangerous UVA and UVB rays, safeguarding the eyes and the surrounding skin from damage.For more information, please visit the company website: www.jondosport.com

