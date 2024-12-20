Norman T. Roule | 'Taking the Edge Off the Middle East' Ep. 6

Middle East Focus Presents: ‘Taking the Edge Off the Middle East’ with Brian Katulis.

A series of casual conversations with leading policy professionals on the most important happenings in the Middle East today - hosted by MEI’s Senior Fellow for US Foreign Policy, Brian Katulis.

Norman T. Roule is a member of MEI's Iran Program Advisory Council. Roule served for 34-years in the Central Intelligence Agency, where his service included roles as Division Chief and Chief of Station at the CIA’s Directorate of Operations. He joins Brian to discuss the state of an ideologically contested Middle East, as well as the opportunities and challenges following the fall of the Assad regime.