Frank Lowenstein | 'Taking the Edge off the Middle East' | Ep. 10

In this episode of 'Taking the Edge off the Middle East,' Brian Katulis sits down with Frank Lowenstein, a key advisor to Secretary John Kerry during the Obama administration. Lowenstein takes us behind the curtain of the Obama administration's intense peace negotiations between Israelis and Palestinians, from narrowly escaping a snowstorm in Ramallah to advising Secretary Kerry during critical moments. They discuss the Biden and Trump approaches to the region and explore how Middle East policy debates have evolved in American politics over three decades. 

