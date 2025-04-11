Netanyahu and Israel at War

(This episode was recorded on Monday, April 7).

In this episode of Middle East Focus, hosts Alistair Taylor and Matthew Czekaj are joined by Eran Etzion, former deputy head of the Israeli National Security Council, for a revealing look inside Israel's most pressing challenges.

Etzion unpacks Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's tightening grip on power amid legal battles and democratic concerns, while offering insights into Israeli society's deepening divides. Their conversation moves beyond the headlines to explore how renewed fighting in Gaza and military operations in the West Bank, Lebanon, and Syria are changing Israel's strategic position in the region. They also explore Israel's evolving relationships with regional countries like Egypt, Jordan, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia, and what these changes mean for the future of the Middle East.

