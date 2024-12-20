Atlantic Employee Screening Honored as Palm Beach County SHRM’s Service Provider of the Year

Atlantic Awarded Service Provider of the Year Award by PBC SHRM Atlantic Employee Screening

It’s an incredible honor for Atlantic Employee Screening to be recognized by Palm Beach County SHRM.” — Doug Avdellas

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Palm Beach Gardens, FL – Atlantic Employee Screening proudly announces its recognition as the Service Provider of the Year by the Palm Beach County Society for Human Resource Management ( PBC SHRM ). This prestigious award highlights the company’s 27 years of unwavering support for PBC SHRM and its dedication to serving the HR community.In response to this honor, Doug Avdellas, CEO of Atlantic Employee Screening, shared: "It’s an incredible honor for Atlantic Employee Screening to be recognized by such an impactful organization as Palm Beach County SHRM. For nearly three decades, we’ve had the privilege of supporting PBC SHRM and witnessing the dedication of its leadership and volunteers to advancing the HR profession. We are committed to continuing this meaningful partnership and building on the positive impact we’ve made together."This recognition underscores Atlantic Employee Screening’s commitment to fostering relationships with HR professionals who dedicate their expertise to improving workplaces and advancing HR practices. The company is deeply grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with PBC SHRM and contribute to initiatives that drive excellence within the HR community.Atlantic Employee Screening celebrates this award as a testament to the shared mission and values of the company and PBC SHRM. The team looks forward to continuing its support of this exceptional organization and the many HR professionals who create a lasting impact through their leadership and dedication.For more information about Atlantic Employee Screening, visit www.AtlanticScreening.com About Atlantic Employee ScreeningAtlantic Employee Screening has been a trusted partner in the HR community for 27 years, providing cutting-edge background screening solutions backed by live U.S.-based customer service. With a no-contract business model and a commitment to sustainability, the company continues to deliver unmatched value and reliability to its clients.About Palm Beach County SHRMThe Palm Beach County Society for Human Resource Management (PBC SHRM) is dedicated to advancing the HR profession by providing networking opportunities, educational resources, and leadership development to HR professionals in the region.

