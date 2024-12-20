Traffic Advisory for First Night 2025
First Night Boston 2025 will bring some parking restrictions and street closures on Tuesday, December 31, 2024.
First Night festivities will impact traffic and parking in Downtown Boston. People coming into the City to celebrate are strongly encouraged not to drive.
The MBTA will not be collecting fares after 8:00 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. The subway, bus and commuter rail will be operating on a regular weekday schedule with increased subway service after 3 p.m. The updated MBTA holiday schedules can be mbta.com/holidays. The MBTA advises riders to purchase a round-trip rather than a one-way ticket for a faster return trip.
Information on Bluebikes, the regional bike share service, may be found at bluebikes.com. Walking will be a great way to get around the festivities as well.
Parking restrictions will be in place on the following streets:
- Arlington Street, Both sides, from Beacon Street to Boylston Street
- Atlantic Avenue, East side, from East India Row to Commercial Street
- Atlantic Avenue, West side, from Commercial Wharf to Cross Street
- Beacon Street, Both sides, from Charles Street to Arlington Street
- Boylston Street, North side (Public Garden side), from Arlington Street to Charles Street
- Both sides, from Charles Street to Tremont Street
- Cambridge Street, Both sides, from Court Street to Sudbury Street
- Cambridge Street, South side (even side), from Bowdoin Street to Somerset Street
- Charles Street, West side (Public Garden side) from Boylston Street to Beacon Street
- Charles Street South, West side (odd side, opposite the Transportation Building) from Park Plaza to Boylston Street
- Court Street, East side (City Hall side) from Court Square inbound to Cambridge Street
- Tremont Street, Both sides from Court Street to Boylston Street
Learn more about First Night Boston 2025 at firstnightboston.org.
