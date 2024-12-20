Gauteng Community Safety urges Gauteng residents to stay safe during the festive season

Community Safety Committee urges Gauteng residents to stay safe during the festive season

As the festive season is upon us, the Gauteng Provincial Legislature’s Portfolio Committee on Community Safety calls on all residents to prioritize their safety and that of their loved ones.

This comes as the festive season is known as a time of celebration, rest, and reflection, but we must also remain vigilant to avoid falling victim to crime or accidents.

The Committee urges motorists to exercise caution while driving and to practice defensive driving to prevent unnecessary accidents.

Motorists should avoid drinking and driving at all costs, as this puts not only their lives at risk but also the lives of other road users.

The Committee has noted the rising number of incidents involving pedestrians on our roads and calls for all pedestrians to remain alert and cautious when crossing roads, especially in busy areas, as road traffic increases during this period.

The Committee is of the view that it is through working together with the SAPS, that we can ensure a safer Gauteng this festive season. By being mindful of our surroundings, reporting suspicious activities to law enforcement, and adhering to the rules of the road, we can collectively reduce crime and accidents in our communities.

We further call upon the SAPS to remain firm and stern in dealing with suspected criminals, especially those who point guns or shoot at the members of the SAPS and other law enforcement agencies.

As we celebrate this joyous time, the Committee extends its best wishes to all residents for a happy festive season.

May this be a time of well-deserved rest, quality moments with family and friends, and joyous celebrations.

To our Christian community, we extend warm wishes as you commemorate the birth of Christ, a moment of great significance and spiritual renewal.

Stay safe, be kind to one another, and let us enter the new year with hope and positivity. Together, we can make Gauteng a safer and better place for all.

For interview requests with the Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee please contact: Mr Thebe Khumalo on 072 266 1021 email: TKhumalo@gpl.gov.za

