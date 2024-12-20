alt.ai launches new corporate website

alt.ai launches new corporate websiteーTracking the evolution of the clone world in real time based on "One P.A.I.®︎"

TOKYO, JAPAN, December 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- alt Inc. ( https://alt.ai/en/ , head office: Minato-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Kazutaka Yonekura) launched its new corporate website ( https://alt.ai/en/ ) on December 19, 2024. The latest site is based on the vision of "One P.A.I.," which describes alt’s goal of bringing a personal AI (P.A.I.︎) to every person in the world, and provides science-backed visualizations of our progress toward this goal.As the networking of P.A.I. advances, the construction of "World Clone" that reproduce reality in high-dimensional vector space will accelerate. This evolution will free humanity from labor and usher in a new phase of knowledge creation and non-linear productivity. alt’s new website is a platform to help understand these processes in real time and share our incredible evolution toward building the society of the future.We will keep striving to improve our services from the perspectives of all stakeholders, including our customers and shareholders, while also increasing our corporate value and working towards our mission of realizing a society where people around the world are freed from unproductive work and can live richer lives.■About alt Inc.Founded in November 2014, alt is a company that "aims to free people from unproductive labor" by creating "P.A.I." (Personal Artificial Intelligence) and AI clones. In addition to AI GIJIROKU, a communication intelligence that utilizes speech recognition technology born from the development of an AI dialogue engine, we also develop and provide products, such as altBRAIN, CLONEdev, and altTalk, that provide solutions to various business issues through PoC (Proof of Concept).

