Tall Oil Fatty Acid (TOFA) Market estimated to reach US$852.423 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.67%

NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, December 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the tall oil fatty acid (TOFA) market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.67% between 2025 and 2030, reaching US$852.423 million in 2030.Tall oil fatty acid or TOFA is a form of crude oil, which contains resin acid. The tall oil fatty acids are used in dimer acids , metalworking fluids, liquid cleaners, textile chemicals, and alkyd resins among many others. The tall oil fatty acid offers its application across multiple factors, which includes application in the production of rubber, adhesives, emulsifiers, and inks among many others. The tall oil fatty acid offers multiple benefits to multiple sectors, which include offering a lighter color and good lubricity. Tall oil fatty acid also helps in providing stability and low-temperature qualities to the materials. The tall oil fatty acid also offers a higher acidic value, higher flash point, and lower titer value.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/tall-oil-fatty-acid-tofa-market The tall oil fatty acid (TOFA) market, under the product segment, is divided into oleic acid, linoleic acid, and others. Under the product segment, the oleic acid category is expected to witness significant growth in the global tall oil fatty acid market during the forecasted timeline. For the manufacturing of oleic acid which contains adduct, tall oil fatty acid is reacted with dienophile temperature. Oleic acids are a form of mono-unsaturated omega-9 fatty acid, which is majorly used in the pharmaceutical sector. The oleic acids help in reducing cholesterol and improve brain health. Oleic acids also help in improving insulin sensitivity and reduce the risk of inflammation.Under the application segment, the tall oil fatty acid (TOFA) market is categorized into dimer acid, alkyd resins, and others. The dimer acid category of the global tall oil fatty acid market under the application segment is forecasted to witness a greater market share during the forecasted timeline. Dimer acid is a type of unsaturated fatty acid, which is used as a synthesis of polyamide and hot melt adhesives. The dimer acid is also used in alkyd resins, fuel oil additives, lubricants, and surfactants among others.The tall oil fatty acid (TOFA) market, under the end-user segment, is divided into soaps & detergents, coatings & lubricants, plastics, and others. The soaps & detergents category under the end-user segment of the global tall oil fatty acid market is expected to witness a greater growth rate. The tall oil-fatty acid is majorly used for the production of various types of soaps & detergents, like soaps.Based on geography, the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth in the global tall oil fatty acid (TOFA) market. The Asia Pacific region is among the biggest producers of consumer products, which include plastics, coating & lubricants, and soap among others. The region is among the most populated regions across the globe, which includes countries like India, China, Japan, and Malaysia.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the tall oil fatty acid (TOFA) market that have been covered are Kraton Corporation, Harima Chemicals Group, Inc., Forchem, Univar Solutions, Eastman Chemical Company, Segezha Pulp & Paper Mill, Ingevity, Foreverest Resources Ltd., Chemceed Llc, and Silver Fern Chemicals Inc.The market analytics report segments the tall oil fatty acid (TOFA) market as follows:• By Producto Oleic acido Linoleic acido Others• By Applicationo Dimer acido Alkyd resinso Others• By End Usero Soaps and detergentso Coatings and lubricantso Plasticso Others• By Geography• North Americao USAo Canadao Mexico• South Americao Brazilo Argentinao Others• Europeo United Kingdomo Germanyo Franceo Italyo Spaino Others• Middle East and Africao Saudi Arabiao UAEo Others• Asia Pacifico Chinao Japano Indiao South Koreao Australiao OthersCompanies Profiled:• Kraton Corporation• Harima Chemicals Group, Inc.,• Forchem• Univar Solutions• Eastman Chemical Company• Segezha Pulp And Paper Mill• Ingevity• Foreverest Resources Ltd.• Chemceed Llc• Silver Fern Chemicals Inc.Explore More Reports:• Organic Acids Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/organic-acids-market • Global Tall Oil Rosin Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-tall-oil-rosin-market • Tartaric Acid Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/tartaric-acid-market

