Empowering Small Businesses: The Story of Deki Natural Dyes in Bhutan

The Asian Development Bank (ADB), with support from the Government of Japan through the Japan Fund for Prosperous and Resilient Asia and the Pacific, is implementing the technical assistance (TA) project, Improving Market Linkages for Cottage and Small Industries in Bhutan. The project focuses on improving market linkages for Cottage and Small Industries (CSIs), enhancing the quality and marketing of local products, and promoting economic growth. It also highlights the social and cultural aspects of the project, emphasizing the impact on beneficiaries, the environment, and Bhutanese culture. The project also involves collaboration with several government agencies, including the Department of Industry, Bhutan Food and Drug Authority (BFDA), and Bhutan Standards Bureau (BSB), working together with the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to achieve these goals. One significant achievement of the project is helping beneficiaries obtain the Brand Bhutan Certification. This certification, under the Department of Trade, under Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Employment grants two sectoral brands - 'Made in Bhutan' and 'Grown in Bhutan’ which represent premium quality, sustainably and happily produced in Bhutan reflecting Bhutan’s values and the Gross National Happiness philosophy. The project established a new national framework for CSI product standardization and certification, promotes CSI products using Brand Bhutan and implemented an integrated market access program by establishing a market improvement center - CSI Product Packaging and Labelling Unit. By enhancing knowledge on standardization and certification processes along with improved product packaging and labelling, the project enabled beneficiaries to meet the high-quality standards required for export and high end domestic markets. This video tells the inspiring story of Deki Natural Dyes in Wangdi Phodrang. It showcases how JFPR has played a crucial role in preserving traditional dyeing techniques while promoting sustainable practices. The narrative delves into the challenges faced by Deki, the innovative solutions implemented to overcome them, and how Deki Natural Dyes is now giving back to the community, fostering a sense of pride and sustainability.

Transcript Ever since I was 10 years old, I have been helping my mother with her weaving. This age-old tradition of weaving has been passed down to me by my mother and aunts. In 2008, Deki turned her passion into a business by launching a natural dye shop that connects her community with traditional craftsmanship. As her business grew, Deki dreamed of sharing Bhutanese traditions through her craft with the world. But she was faced with the difficulties of accessing the international market. With support from the ADB Japan Fund for Prosperous and Resilient Asia and the Pacific, Deki learned to operate profitably in domestic and international markets. Deki received support to earn the 'Brand Bhutan Certification,' symbolizing premium quality, sustainability, and happiness in Bhutanese products. If JFPR has not supported us through this project, we would not have known about how to market with good packaging and good stories. So, after we received this JFPR training on how to link our products with high-end markets, I am now confident that my natural dye-based business will flourish in the future. With determination and new skills, Deki's work gains national and international recognition. In 2024, after the sudden loss of her son-in-law, Deki and her daughter reflected on the direction and purpose of the business. Ever since we recently lost my son-in-law in a tragic accident, me and my daughter launched a new brand called 'Ama - by Deki Natural Dyes'. Under this brand business, we decided to share a certain percentage of our sales towards helping children of single parents. Now I have passed this tradition to my daughter. Even my granddaughter shows a lot of interests in weaving. Through her work, Deki hopes to preserve this tradition within her family, community, and beyond—sharing nature-based products, happiness, and purpose with customers worldwide.

