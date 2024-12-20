Soft Tissue Sarcoma Market on Track for Major Expansion by 2032, According to DelveInsight

Soft Tissue Sarcoma Market Insights

Soft Tissue Sarcoma Market Forecast-2032 report offers an in-depth understanding of the forecasted epidemiology as well as the market trends in the 7MM.

The Soft Tissue Sarcoma market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Soft Tissue Sarcoma pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Soft Tissue Sarcoma market dynamics.

DelveInsight’s “Soft Tissue Sarcoma Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Soft Tissue Sarcoma, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Soft Tissue Sarcoma market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

The Soft Tissue Sarcoma market report covers emerging drugs, current treatment practices, market share of the individual therapies, and current & forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032. It also evaluates the current treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers & barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assess the underlying potential of the market.

Some of the key facts of the Soft Tissue Sarcoma Market Report:

• The Soft Tissue Sarcoma market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2019-2032)

• In March 2024, Lamassu received a grant from the NIH and NCI to support the development of their innovative treatment for p53 wild-type sarcomas. The company is dedicated to advancing SA53, a novel therapy targeting p53 wild-type sarcomas, which are malignant tumors of connective or non-epithelial tissue

• In February 2024, Philogen shared an update on the pre-scheduled interim analysis of the Phase III FIBROSARC trial, which is evaluating Onfekafusp alfa (L19TNF) in patients with first-line advanced or metastatic soft tissue sarcoma (STS).

• In 2023, the American Cancer Society reported approximately 13,400 new cases of soft tissue sarcoma (STS) in the United States, with 7,400 cases in males and 6,000 in females. Projections for 2024 indicate a small increase, with an estimated 13,590 new STS cases expected nationwide, including around 7,700 in males and 5,890 in females.

• Popovich et al. (2022) state that soft tissue sarcomas (STS) are rare, comprising about 1% of all cancer cases in the US and accounting for approximately 2% of cancer-related deaths.

• According to the Bone and Soft Tissue Tumor (BSTT) registry of Japan (2022), the age-standardized incidence rate of soft tissue sarcomas (STS) is projected to rise from 4.48 to 5.32 per 100,000 in the near future.

• A study by Liu et al. (2022) found that the incidence of soft tissue sarcomas (STS) varies across different countries and regions, with a crude incidence of 4.7 per 100,000 in Europe and an overall incidence of 7.1 cases per 100,000 people in the US.

• Key Soft Tissue Sarcoma Companies: Advenchen Laboratories, Philogen, Gradalis, Epizyme, Chugai Pharma France, CytRx, Taiho Pharmaceuticals, KaryoPharm Therapeutics, Nanobiotix, Apexigen, Lytix Biopharma, Incyte Corporation, Iovance Biotherapeutics, Aadi Bioscience, Inc., AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Bayer, VasGene Therapeutics, Mirati Therapeutics, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Incyte Corporation, Tracon Pharmaceuticals, Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine, Exelixis, Qbiotics, AstraZeneca, Loxo Oncology, ImmunityBio, Monopar Therapeutics, Chipscreen Biosciences, Ltd., Agenus, C4 Therapeutics, Inc., and others

• Key Soft Tissue Sarcoma Therapies: Liposomal Annamycin, and others

Soft Tissue Sarcoma Overview

Soft tissue sarcoma (STS) is a rare group of cancers that develop in the soft tissues of the body, including muscles, fat, blood vessels, nerves, and connective tissues. STS can occur anywhere in the body, though they are most commonly found in the arms, legs, or abdomen. Symptoms may include a lump or swelling, pain, and limited movement in the affected area. Treatment typically involves surgery, radiation therapy, and chemotherapy, depending on the size, location, and stage of the tumor. Early detection and treatment are crucial for better outcomes.

Soft Tissue Sarcoma Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Soft Tissue Sarcoma Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Soft Tissue Sarcoma market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

• Total Prevalence of Soft Tissue Sarcoma

• Prevalent Cases of Soft Tissue Sarcoma by severity

• Gender-specific Prevalence of Soft Tissue Sarcoma

• Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Soft Tissue Sarcoma

Soft Tissue Sarcoma Market

The dynamics of the Soft Tissue Sarcoma market are anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the expected launch of emerging therapies and others during the forecasted period 2019-2032.

“The current pipeline of Soft Tissue Sarcoma is not very rich. A limited number of therapeutic approaches are being evaluated for the patients. As some molecule probably will enter in market in upcoming years, the market is supposed to experience immense growth in future”

Soft Tissue Sarcoma Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Soft Tissue Sarcoma market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Soft Tissue Sarcoma market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Soft Tissue Sarcoma Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Soft Tissue Sarcoma Therapies and Key Companies

• Liposomal Annamycin: Moleculin Biotech, Inc.

Soft Tissue Sarcoma Market Drivers

• Many pharmaceutical companies are continuously researching and innovating the treatment regimens for eradicating the current unmet needs in STS.

• The increasing prevalence of STS, is primarily contributed by the increase in the aging population that will likely impact the market in the near future.

Soft Tissue Sarcoma Market Barriers

• Identify potential therapeutic targets and strategies for improving quality of life, and restore functional levels of those who suffer from STS.

• To understand the transition from acute to STS, how peripheral and central sensitization is manifested, and how they can be assessed.

Scope of the Soft Tissue Sarcoma Market Report

• Study Period: 2019–2032

• Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

• Key Soft Tissue Sarcoma Companies: Advenchen Laboratories, Philogen, Gradalis, Epizyme, Chugai Pharma France, CytRx, Taiho Pharmaceuticals, KaryoPharm Therapeutics, Nanobiotix, Apexigen, Lytix Biopharma, Incyte Corporation, Iovance Biotherapeutics, Aadi Bioscience, Inc., AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Bayer, VasGene Therapeutics, Mirati Therapeutics, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Incyte Corporation, Tracon Pharmaceuticals, Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine, Exelixis, Qbiotics, AstraZeneca, Loxo Oncology, ImmunityBio, Monopar Therapeutics, Chipscreen Biosciences, Ltd., Agenus, C4 Therapeutics, Inc., and others

• Key Soft Tissue Sarcoma Therapies: Liposomal Annamycin, and others

• Soft Tissue Sarcoma Therapeutic Assessment: Soft Tissue Sarcoma current marketed and Soft Tissue Sarcoma emerging therapies

• Soft Tissue Sarcoma Market Dynamics: Soft Tissue Sarcoma market drivers and Soft Tissue Sarcoma market barriers

• Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

• Soft Tissue Sarcoma Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Soft Tissue Sarcoma Market Access and Reimbursement

