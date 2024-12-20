Allergic Rhinitis Treatment Market 2034: Clinical Trials, FDA Approvals, Medications, Companies by DelveInsight

Allergic Rhinitis Treatment Market

Allergic Rhinitis Companies are Regeneron, Advagene Biopharma, Revolo Biotherapeutics, Abdi Ibrahim Pharmaceuticals, Inmunotek, NeuCen BioMed, Iltoo Pharma, etc

ALBANY, NY, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Allergic Rhinitis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034” report delivers an in-depth understanding, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the Allergic Rhinitis market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan.

The Allergic Rhinitis Market is an evolving segment of the global healthcare landscape, driven by the increasing Allergic Rhinitis prevalence of the disorder and the continuous development of innovative treatment options. The Allergic Rhinitis Market encompasses various therapeutic categories, including antipsychotics, adjunctive therapies, and emerging treatment modalities.

Key Takeaways from the Allergic Rhinitis Market Report

• In November 2024:- Keymed Biosciences Co.Ltd- A Randomized, Double-blind, Placebo-controlled Phase II Clinical Study Evaluating the Efficacy and Safety of Stapokibart Injection in Patients With Allergic Rhinitis. Allergic rhinitis (AR) is a non infectious chronic inflammatory disease of the nasal mucosa that is mainly mediated by immunoglobulin E (IgE) in atopic individuals exposed to allergens. This study is a Randomized, Double-blind, Placebo-controlled phase II clinical study evaluating the efficacy and safety of Stapokibart injection in patients with allergic rhinitis.

• In November 2024:- Wecare Probiotics Co. Ltd- The Effectiveness of Weizmannia Coagulans BC99 in Alleviating Allergic Rhinitis in Adults and Its Impact on the Gut Microbiota. Assessing the clinical efficacy of weizmannia coagulans BC99 in alleviating allergic rhinitis symptoms, improving gut microbiota, and reducing adverse reactions in patients.

• In the assessment done by DelveInsight, the estimated total diagnosed prevalent cases of Allergic rhinitis in the 7MM were nearly 90 million in 2023.

• The highest total diagnosed prevalent cases of Allergic rhinitis were accounted by Japan in 2023 (~26 million), which are expected to show a rise in the future.

• Among the European countries, Germany had the highest diagnosed prevalent cases of Allergic rhinitis with ~10 million cases, followed by the United Kingdom, with ~9 million in 2023. Spain had the lowest cases (~5 million cases).

• Japan had 26 million total diagnosed prevalent cases of Allergic rhinitis in 2023, accounting for approximately 30% in 7MM.

• DelveInsight’s analysis revealed that in 2023, about 20% of Allergic rhinitis cases in the 7MM were classified as mild, 60% as moderate, and 20% as severe.

• The age-specific diagnosed prevalent cases of allergic rhinitis were segmented in four age groups- 0-10 years, 10-17 years, 18-59 years, and 60 and above. In 2023, in the 7MM age group 18-59 years had the highest cases of allergic rhinitis (~60 million), followed by 60 and above, 10-17 years and 0-10 years.

• In 2023, in the 7MM, the allergen-specific diagnosed prevalent cases of allergic rhinitis were highest for grass pollen, followed by tree pollen, mites, weed pollen, animal dander, and fungal spores.

• The leading Allergic Rhinitis Companies such as Regeneron, Revolo Biotherapeutics, Anhui Palo Alto Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Abdi Ibrahim Pharmaceuticals, Inmunotek, NeuCen BioMed, CSPC ZhongQi Pharmaceutical Technology Co., Ltd., Iltoo Pharma, Advagene Biopharma Co. Ltd., AOBiome LLC, Emergo Therapeutics, Inimmune, Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals, Siolta Therapeutics, Revelation Biosciences Inc., Allergy Therapeutics, Marinomed Biotech, Dobecure, Hyloris Pharmaceuticals, and others.

• Promising Allergic Rhinitis Therapies such as XOLAIR by Novartis Pharmaceuticals (Japan), ODACTRA/ACARIZAX/MITICURE (SLIT-tablet) by ALK-Abello, GRASTEK/GRAZAX (Grass pollen allergy vaccine tablet) by ALK-Abello, ITULAZAX, RAGWITEK/RAGWIZAX, CEDARCURE by ALK-Abello, Stallergenes Greer’s ACTAIR (STG320) and ORALAIR, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals’ (RYALTRIS), BILAXTEN/BILANOA by FAES Farma/Taiho Pharmaceutical, RUPAFIN by Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation, DESALEX by Kyorin Pharmaceutical Co, and ALLESAGA TAPE by Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Inc.(Japan), and others.

Allergic rhinitis Epidemiology Segmentation in the 7MM

• Allergic Rhinitis Prevalent Cases

• Allergic Rhinitis Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

• Allergic Rhinitis Severity-Specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

• Allergic Rhinitis Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

• Allergen-specific sensitivity of Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

Allergic rhinitis Marketed Drugs

• RYALTRIS (Olopatadine Hydrochloride and Mometasone Furoate Monohydrate Nasal Spray): Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc.

RYALTRIS is a metered, fixed-dose, aqueous suspension, prescription drug product nasal spray approved by the FDA for treating symptoms associated with Seasonal Allergic Rhinitis. Each unit of Ryaltris nasal spray contains 665 mcg of olopatadine hydrochloride, a histamine-1(H1)-receptor inhibitor, and 25 mcg of mometasone furoate, a corticosteroid. In January 2022, RYALTRIS was approved by the US FDA for treating symptoms associated with seasonal allergic rhinitis in adults and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older. In August 2021, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals received marketing approval for its fixed-dose combination nasal spray RYALTRIS in 13 countries across the European Union and the UK.

Allergic Rhinitis Emerging Drugs

• REGN5713-5714-5715: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

REGN5713-5714-5715 is an investigational combination of three fully human monoclonal antibodies designed to treat allergic inflammatory conditions caused by the allergen Betv1, which is the main allergen responsible for birch pollen allergies. Birch allergy can trigger reactions such as allergic rhinitis and asthma. The Bet v1-specific mAbs (REGN5713, REGN5714, and REGN5715) were generated using Regeneron’s VelocImmune platform. Preclinical studies demonstrated that the three mAbs bind independently and non-competitively to Bet v 1. All three together provided maximal inhibition of Bet v 1 binding to human polyclonal IgE and potently blocked basophil activation ex vivo and mast cell degranulation in vivo. The multi-antibody therapy is currently in Phase III of development.

• Grass MATA MPL: Allergy Therapeutics

Grass MATA MPL contains an extract of 13 grass pollens modified with glutaraldehyde to form allergoids that reduce the reactivity with immunoglobulin E (IgE) antibodies without a reduction in other important immunological properties, such as T-cell reactivity. The allergoid is adsorbed to microcrystalline tyrosine as a depot adjuvant system formulation. Monophosphoryl lipid-A (MPL) is included as an adjuvant to increase the immunogenic effect of the immunotherapy and to enhance the switch from an allergen-specific helper T-cell Type 2 (Th2) to helper T-cell Type 1 (Th1) like an immune response. Grass MATA MPL is being developed as a pre-seasonal SC immunotherapy product for treating allergic rhinitis and/or rhinoconjunctivitis. In November 2023, Allergy Therapeutics completed the Phase III study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of PQ grass in subjects with seasonal allergic rhinitis and/or rhinoconjunctivitis induced by grass pollen.

Scope of the Allergic Rhinitis Market Report

• Coverage- 7MM

• Allergic Rhinitis Companies- Regeneron, Revolo Biotherapeutics, Anhui Palo Alto Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Abdi Ibrahim Pharmaceuticals, Inmunotek, NeuCen BioMed, CSPC ZhongQi Pharmaceutical Technology Co., Ltd., Iltoo Pharma, Advagene Biopharma Co. Ltd., AOBiome LLC, Emergo Therapeutics, Inimmune, Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals, Siolta Therapeutics, Revelation Biosciences Inc., Allergy Therapeutics,Marinomed Biotech, Dobecure, Hyloris Pharmaceuticals, and others.

• Allergic Rhinitis Therapies- XOLAIR, ODACTRA/ACARIZAX/MITICURE (SLIT-tablet), GRASTEK/GRAZAX (Grass pollen allergy vaccine tablet), ITULAZAX, RAGWITEK/RAGWIZAX, CEDARCURE, Stallergenes Greer’s ACTAIR (STG320) and ORALAIR, (RYALTRIS), BILAXTEN/BILANOA by, RUPAFIN, DESALEX and ALLESAGA TAPE, and others.

• Allergic Rhinitis Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

• Allergic Rhinitis Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Allergic Rhinitis Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Content

1 Key Insights

2 Report Introduction

3 Allergic Rhinitis Market Overview at a Glance

4 Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology

5 Key Events

6 Executive Summary of of Allergic rhinitis

7 Disease Background and Overview of Allergic Rhinitis

8 Epidemiology and Patient Population of Allergic Rhinitis

9 Patient Journey

10 Marketed Drugs

11 Emerging Drugs

12 Allergic Rhinitis: Seven Major Market Analysis

13 Key Opinion Leaders’ Views

14 SWOT Analysis

15 Unmet needs

16 Market Access and Reimbursement

17 Appendix

18 DelveInsight Capabilities

19 Disclaimer

