Food Allergy Treatment Market 2034: Clinical Trials, FDA Approvals, Medications, Companies by DelveInsight

Food Allergy Treatment Market

Food Allergy companies are Aimmune Therapeutics, Novartis, DBV Technologies, COUR Pharmaceutical Development, Vedanta Biosciences, Regeneron, Genentech, etc

DelveInsight's Food Allergy Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, food allergy emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted food allergy market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

The overall dynamics of the food allergy market are anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the expected launch of emerging therapies like Omalizumab as Monotherapy and as Adjunct Therapy to Multi-Allergen OIT, Ligelizumab (Novartis Pharmaceuticals), CA002 (Camallergy), VE416 (Vedanta Biosciences, Inc.), along with other developing treatments for food allergies.

Key Takeaways from the Food Allergy Market:

• According to DelveInsight, Food Allergy market size is expected to grow at a decent CAGR by 2034.

• The food allergy market size in the 7MM reached approximately USD 1,648 Million in 2023.

• Leading Food Allergy companies working in the market are Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, DBV Technologies, InnoUp Farma S.L., COUR Pharmaceutical Development Company Inc, Vedanta Biosciences, Inc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Genentech, Inc, Camallergy, and others.

• Key Food Allergy Therapies expected to launch in the market are INP20, CNP-201, Viaskin Peanut/DBV712, CA002, Omalizumab, Ligelizumab, AR201, Dupixent, Viaskin Milk, ADP101, IgGenix, and others.

• According to DelveInsight’s estimates, the Total Prevalent Cases of Food Allergy in EU4 and the UK were found to be ~16.9 million in 2023.

• On March 2024, Novartis announced a Three-year, Multi-center, Double-blind, Extension Study to Evaluate the Long-term Safety and Efficacy of Ligelizumab in Patients Who Completed Ligelizumab's Phase III Studies in Food Allergy.

• On January 2024, DBV Technologies announced a Phase 3, Double-blind, Placebo-controlled, Randomized Study to Assess the Efficacy and Safety of Epicutaneous Immunotherapy With DBV712 250 μg in 4-7-year-old Children With Peanut Allergy (VITESSE).

Food Allergy Overview

A food allergy is an adverse health reaction that results from a specific immune response consistently occurring upon exposure to a particular food. Food allergens are components of food, typically proteins, that immune cells recognize. Symptoms of food allergies can range from mild discomfort to severe, life-threatening reactions necessitating immediate medical attention. Manifestations may affect the skin (itching, redness, swelling), gastrointestinal tract (pain, vomiting, diarrhea, oral itching, and swelling), respiratory tract (nasal and throat itching, asthma), eyes (itching and swelling), and/or cardiovascular system (e.g., chest pain, abnormal heart rhythm).

Functional genetic variations in genes such as IL-12 receptor b1, Toll-like receptor 9, thymic stromal lymphopoietin, and even IL-4 gene polymorphism have been linked to an elevated risk of food sensitization. The World Allergy Organization (WAO) recommends several diagnostic methods for food allergies. Skin prick tests (SPT), the preferred method for patients with a history compatible with food allergies, involve introducing small amounts of allergens into the skin. Double-blind placebo-controlled food challenge (DBPCFC), the preferred test for diagnosing food allergies, entails administering the suspected food in a controlled, blinded manner. In vitro diagnostics can identify cross-reactive allergens between pollen and foods or foods and latex. The atopy patch test (APT) is an epidermal skin test utilizing allergens commonly associated with IgE reactions.

Recently, in February 2024, Roche revealed that the FDA approved Xolair (omalizumab) to decrease allergic responses, such as anaphylaxis, that might happen due to unintended contact with one or more foods in both adult and pediatric patients aged 1 year and above who have IgE-mediated food allergy. The FDA's approval stems from encouraging results obtained in the Phase III OUtMATCH research, which investigated the effectiveness of Xolair in individuals ranging from 1 to 55 years old who have allergies to peanuts and at least two additional food allergens such as milk, egg, wheat, cashew, hazelnut, and walnut.

Food Allergy Epidemiology Segmentation

The food allergy epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current food allergy patient pool and forecasted trends for the 7MM. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted patient trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The food allergy market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

• Total Prevalent Cases of Food Allergy

• Age-specific Cases of Food Allergy

• Etiology-specific Cases of Food Allergy

Food Allergy Treatment Market

The only established medical approach for addressing a food allergy involves the rigorous exclusion of the specific food allergen from the individual's diet. Primary care treatment options, such as antihistamines, injectable epinephrine, and immunotherapies, are recommended for patients experiencing mild, moderate, or severe cases of food allergy. Injectable epinephrine is the preferred medication for the initial management of an anaphylactic reaction induced by food. In cases of severe anaphylaxis, additional support for ventilation and circulation may be required.

In January 2020, the FDA granted approval to Palforzia (AR101) developed by Aimmune Therapeutics for addressing Food Allergy. This marked a significant milestone as it became the inaugural sanctioned treatment for individuals affected by food allergies. Palforzia is an oral immunotherapy specifically formulated to alleviate allergic responses, including the potential occurrence of anaphylaxis resulting from unintended exposure to peanuts. Comprising carefully chosen doses of peanut powder administered orally, the treatment is tailored for children and teenagers aged 4–17 who currently experience peanut allergies. The primary objective is to induce desensitization in children towards peanuts.

Individuals suffering from food allergies should receive training in handling emergencies, equipped with adrenaline (epinephrine) auto-injectors and/or antihistamines in case of inadvertent exposure. Those at risk of anaphylaxis due to food allergies should ensure they have immediate access to an epinephrine auto-injector, especially in non-hospital settings. Patients managing food allergies are typically prescribed self-injection devices like EpiPen, EpiPen Jr, and Ana-Kit, with instructions to carry them at all times. Prompt administration of intramuscular (IM) epinephrine is crucial upon recognizing the onset of anaphylaxis.

Food Allergy Emerging Drugs and Key Companies

Several key companies are working with their lead assets including Novartis (Ligelizumab), National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID)/Genentech, Inc. (Omalizumab), Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (Dupilumab), Alladapt Immunotherapeutics, Inc. (ADP101), and others to improve the food allergy market landscape.

The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), in collaboration with Genentech, Inc. and Novartis Pharmaceuticals, is conducting a multi-center, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial. This study involves individuals aged 1 to less than 56 years who are allergic to peanuts and at least two other foods (such as milk, egg, wheat, cashew, hazelnut, or walnut). The main aim is to compare the effectiveness of omalizumab versus placebo in enabling participants to consume foods without experiencing symptoms that limit their intake, as assessed through a double-blind placebo-controlled food challenge (DBPCFC) following treatment with either omalizumab or placebo.

Another food allergy drug, Ligelizumab, developed by Novartis Pharmaceuticals, is an advanced monoclonal antibody known as QGE031, engineered to target IgE. Unlike its predecessor omalizumab, ligelizumab boasts a significantly higher affinity for IgE, with a dissociation constant of 139 pM, thereby enhancing its ability to suppress IgE. By blocking the IgE/FcεRI pathway, which plays a pivotal role in the inflammatory cascade of chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU), ligelizumab effectively binds to the Cε3 domain of IgE, mitigating the inflammatory process.

The other therapies for food allergy treatment in the pipeline include

• Vancomycin plus VE416 with PNOIT: Vedanta Biosciences, Inc.

• DBV712: DBV Technologies

• Remibrutinib: Novartis

• PVX-108: Aravax Pty Ltd

• Peanut SLIT-tablet: ALK-Abelló A/S/Parexel

• VLP Peanut: Allergy Therapeutics

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies for food allergies are poised to transform the food allergy market landscape in the coming years. These therapies are expected to reshape the market by providing more effective and accessible options beyond traditional avoidance measures and emergency treatments like epinephrine injections. With ongoing research and development, these therapies hold the potential to not only mitigate allergic reactions but also potentially induce tolerance to allergens, fundamentally altering the way food allergies are managed. As these innovative treatments continue to undergo clinical trials and gain regulatory approval, they are likely to become increasingly integrated into standard care protocols, offering hope for improved quality of life and increased safety for those affected by food allergies.

Food Allergy Market Dynamics

The food allergy market dynamics are anticipated to change in the coming years. The increasing prevalence of food allergies has prompted the adoption of the current standard of care, emphasizing food-allergen avoidance and the treatment of food-allergen-induced systemic reactions with adrenaline. Ongoing advancements in food allergy research have given rise to novel therapies, with many currently undergoing clinical trials, positioning them as key drivers for the food allergy market. Fortunately, several potential therapies are under study, and these novel therapeutic approaches may contribute to a decreased risk of allergic reactions, ultimately aiming to reintroduce avoided foods fully into the diet.

Furthermore, many potential therapies are being investigated for the treatment of food allergy, and it is safe to predict that the treatment space will significantly impact the food allergy market during the forecast period. Moreover, the anticipated introduction of emerging therapies with improved efficacy and a further improvement in the diagnosis rate are expected to drive the growth of the food allergy market in the 7MM.

However, several factors may impede the growth of the food allergy market. The available data indicates that food allergy is presently a significant healthcare issue in developing countries, and its true magnitude is under-appreciated. It appears that sequential lifestyle changes have influenced its expression and outcome. Allergic reactions to foods vary in severity, ranging from swelling of the lips, rash, and hives to difficulty breathing, asthma, nausea, and diarrhea. The most critical manifestation, anaphylaxis, is life-threatening and simultaneously affects the cardiovascular, respiratory, and gastrointestinal systems.

Moreover, food allergy treatment poses a significant economic burden and disrupts patients’ overall well-being and QOL. Furthermore, the food allergy market growth may be offset by failures and discontinuation of emerging therapies, unaffordable pricing, market access and reimbursement issues, and a shortage of healthcare specialists. In addition, the undiagnosed, unreported cases and the unawareness about the disease may also impact the food allergy market growth.

Scope of the Food Allergy Market Report

• Study Period: 2020–2034

• Food Allergy Report Coverage: 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan]

• Key Food Allergy Companies: Vedanta Biosciences, Inc., Novartis, Alladapt Immunotherapeutics, Inc., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), Genentech, Inc., DBV Technologies, Aravax Pty Ltd, ALK-Abelló A/S, Parexel, Allergy Therapeutics, and others

• Key Food Allergy Therapies: Vancomycin plus VE416 with PNOIT, Ligelizumab, ADP101, Dupilumab, Omalizumab, DBV712, Remibrutinib, PVX-108, Peanut SLIT-tablet, VLP Peanut, and others

• Food Allergy Therapeutic Assessment: Food Allergy current marketed and emerging therapies

• Food Allergy Market Dynamics: Attribute Analysis of Emerging Food Allergy Drugs

• Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

• Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Food Allergy Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Food Allergy Market Key Insights

2. Food Allergy Market Report Introduction

3. Food Allergy Market Overview at a Glance

4. Food Allergy Market Executive Summary

5. Disease Background and Overview

6. Food Allergy Treatment and Management

7. Food Allergy Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Patient Journey

9. Food Allergy Marketed Drugs

10. Food Allergy Emerging Drugs

11. Seven Major Food Allergy Market Analysis

12. Food Allergy Market Outlook

13. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies

14. KOL Views

15. Unmet Needs

16. SWOT Analysis

17. Appendix

18. DelveInsight Capabilities

19. Disclaimer

20. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Life Science market research and business consulting company recognized for its off-the-shelf syndicated market research reports and customized solutions to firms in the healthcare sector.

