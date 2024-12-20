Obesity Market Poised for Significant Growth from 2024 to 2034, Reports DelveInsight

Ovbesity Market Forecast

DelveInsight's "Obesity Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Obesity, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Obesity market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Obesity Market Report:

• The Obesity market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

• In July 2024, Roche has announced promising topline results from its ongoing multi-part Phase I clinical trial of CT-996, an oral GLP-1 receptor agonist intended for the treatment of type 2 diabetes (T2D) and obesity. Known as the CT-996-201 trial, this comprehensive, multi-cohort, double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled study includes both single and multiple ascending dose arms, with two arms already completed. The trial aims to evaluate the tolerability, safety, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamics of CT-996 in overweight or obese adults, regardless of their T2D status.

• In 2023, the United States held the largest market share for obesity, exceeding USD 2,000 million. This surpassed the market sizes of obesity in comparison to the European Union Four (EU4) countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

• In June 2024, Researchers at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) have uncovered the mechanisms by which a specific molecule regulates insulin sensitivity, which could lead to the identification of a new therapeutic target for obesity-related type 2 diabetes.

• In June 2024, Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly led the obesity market in Q1 2024, with Novo Nordisk reporting $6.3 billion and Eli Lilly $2.3 billion in sales from their weight-loss medications.

• In June 2024, The US House Ways and Means Committee has put forward a plan for Medicare to include coverage for GLP-1 weight-loss medications such as Wegovy and Zepbound.

• In June 2024, Zealand Pharma has announced a share issuance aimed at raising DKK 7 billion ($1 billion) to further develop its obesity treatment candidates.

• In June 2024, Form Health secured $38 million in a Series B funding round to advance its science-driven obesity care programs and improve its telehealth platform.

• By the year 2034, it is expected that WEGOVY (Semaglutide) and ZEPBOUND (Tirzepatide) will attain significant market dominance across the seven major markets.

• In recent times, there has been an increasing emphasis on the creation of innovative treatments for obesity, which encompass drug combinations like SAXENDA (Liraglutide), XENICAL (Orlistat), WEGOVY (Semaglutide), QYSMIA (Phentermine-Topiramate), among others.

• DelveInsight's estimates suggest that approximately 60% of the total prevalent cases of obesity among adults in the 7 major markets (7MM) were accounted for by the United States in 2023.

• Key Obesity Companies: Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Boehringer Ingelhium, D&D Pharmatech, ProQR Therapeutics, Nano Precision Medical, Bukwang Pharmaceutical, Caliway Biopharmaceutics, Yuhan, Terns Pharmaceuticals, BioRestorative Therapies, SCOHIA PHARMA, Click Therapeutics, Hanmi Pharmaceuticals, Novo Nordisk, Empros Pharma, Carmot Therapeutics, Eli Lilly and Company, and others

• Key Obesity Therapies: IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), ZEPBOUND (tirzepatide), Semaglutide oral, Survodutide (BI 456906), DD03, AX-0601, NPM 139, BK-1701, CBW-520, YH34160, TERN-601, Thermostem, SCO-267, CT-181, HM15136, NNC0480-0389, EMP-16, CT-868, Semaglutide, and others

• The Obesity market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Obesity pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Obesity market dynamics.

Obesity Overview

Obesity is a medical condition characterized by excessive body fat accumulation, which can negatively impact health. It is typically measured using the Body Mass Index (BMI), with a BMI of 30 or higher indicating obesity. This condition increases the risk of various health issues, including heart disease, diabetes, hypertension, and certain cancers. Obesity can result from multiple factors, such as poor diet, lack of physical activity, genetics, and hormonal imbalances. Effective management includes lifestyle changes, medical treatments, and, in some cases, surgical interventions to improve overall health and reduce associated risks.

Obesity Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Obesity Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Obesity market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

• Total Prevalence of Obesity

• Prevalent Cases of Obesity by severity

• Gender-specific Prevalence of Obesity

• Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Obesity

Obesity Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Obesity market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Obesity market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Obesity Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Obesity Therapies and Key Companies

• IMCIVREE (setmelanotide): Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

• ZEPBOUND (tirzepatide): Eli Lilly and Company

• Survodutide (BI 456906): Boehringer Ingelhium

• DD03: D&D Pharmatech

• AX-0601: ProQR Therapeutics

• NPM 139: Nano Precision Medical

• BK-1701: Bukwang Pharmaceutical

• CBW-520: Caliway Biopharmaceutics

• YH34160: Yuhan

• TERN-601: Terns Pharmaceuticals

• Thermostem: BioRestorative Therapies

• SCO-267: SCOHIA PHARMA

• CT-181: Click Therapeutics

• HM15136: Hanmi Pharmaceuticals

• NNC0480-0389: Novo Nordisk

• EMP-16: Empros Pharma

• CT-868: Carmot Therapeutics

• Tirzepatide: Eli Lilly and Company

• SemaglutideOral: Novo Nordisk

Obesity Market Drivers

• Rise in prevalence of Obesity, growing Research and Development Activities to develop novel therapies to treat obesity, changing lifestyle patterns are some of the important factors that are fueling the Obesity Market.

Obesity Market Barriers

• However, challenges associated with the discovery of anti-obesity drugs, economic burden associated with obesity and other factors are creating obstacles in the Obesity Market growth.

Scope of the Obesity Market Report

• Study Period: 2020–2034

• Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

• Key Obesity Companies: Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Boehringer Ingelhium, D&D Pharmatech, ProQR Therapeutics, Nano Precision Medical, Bukwang Pharmaceutical, Caliway Biopharmaceutics, Yuhan, Terns Pharmaceuticals, BioRestorative Therapies, SCOHIA PHARMA, Click Therapeutics, Hanmi Pharmaceuticals, Novo Nordisk, Empros Pharma, Carmot Therapeutics, Eli Lilly and Company, and others

• Key Obesity Therapies: IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), ZEPBOUND (tirzepatide), Semaglutide oral, Survodutide (BI 456906), DD03, AX-0601, NPM 139, BK-1701, CBW-520, YH34160, TERN-601, Thermostem, SCO-267, CT-181, HM15136, NNC0480-0389, EMP-16, CT-868, Semaglutide, and others

• Obesity Therapeutic Assessment: Obesity current marketed and Obesity emerging therapies

• Obesity Market Dynamics: Obesity market drivers and Obesity market barriers

• Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

• Obesity Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Obesity Market Access and Reimbursement

