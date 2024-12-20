Northeast Custom by Cui Fan Wins Iron A' Design Award in Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design Category

Northeast Custom

Cui Fan Receives International Recognition for Outstanding Illustration Design in the A' Design Awards

COMO, CO, ITALY, December 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of graphic design, has announced Cui Fan 's work "Northeast Custom" as a winner of the Iron A' Design Award in the Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional design and visual impact of Cui Fan's illustration set, which showcases the unique culture of Northeast China.Cui Fan's "Northeast Custom" aligns with current trends in the graphic design industry, where there is a growing appreciation for designs that celebrate regional cultures and traditions. By combining modern aesthetics with traditional elements, this illustration set offers a fresh perspective on Northeast China's architectural and culinary heritage, making it relevant and appealing to contemporary audiences.What sets "Northeast Custom" apart is its ability to effectively communicate the essence of Northeast China's culture through a series of vivid and engaging illustrations. Cui Fan's mastery of color, composition, and visual storytelling brings the region's distinctive architecture, cuisine, and humanistic elements to life, creating a rich and immersive experience for viewers. The illustrations strike a balance between gorgeous, eye-catching visuals and the preservation of traditional charm, resulting in a design that is both modern and timeless.The Iron A' Design Award for "Northeast Custom" serves as a testament to Cui Fan's exceptional talent and dedication to the craft of illustration. This recognition will undoubtedly inspire Cui Fan and their team to continue pushing the boundaries of visual storytelling and cultural representation in their future projects. As "Northeast Custom" gains international exposure through the A' Design Awards, it has the potential to spark greater interest in and appreciation for the rich cultural heritage of Northeast China.Interested parties may learn more at:About Cui FanCui Fan, a member of the Communist Party of China, graduated from Jiangxi University of Finance and Economics with a master's degree in Art design from Northeastern University. With excellent undergraduate results, Cui Fan was admitted to Northeastern University for professional study. Over the past three years, Cui Fan has won more than 60 provincial and above awards, including the First National First prize of the First Postgraduate Beautiful China Innovative Design Competition, the National Top Ten Designers, and the National First prize of Milan Design Week, along with over 20 national awards. Cui Fan's exceptional achievements in the field of design have garnered widespread recognition and acclaim.About Northeastern University of ChinaNortheastern University (NEU), founded on April 26, 1923, is one of the key universities of "double first-class", "985 Project", and "211 Project" in China. Over its 90-year history, the university has formed its unique spirit: "Striving constantly for improvement and behaving in conformity with truth". NEU is situated in Shenyang, the central city of Northeastern China, with an additional campus in Qinhuangdao City, Hebei Province. The university occupies a total area of 2,550,000 square meters, with an architectural area of 1,680,000 square meters. NEU has 4,538 faculty members, including 2,711 full-time teachers. Adhering to the principle of "cultivating outstanding personnel" and the path of "innovation, distinctiveness and openness", NEU is committed to building itself into a world-class university with Chinese characteristics, playing a leading role in China's new industrialization progress.About A' Design AwardThe Iron A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to designs that meet the rigorous professional and industrial standards set by the A' Design Awards. Entries are blind peer-reviewed and evaluated based on pre-established criteria by an influential and expert jury panel comprising design professionals, industry professionals, journalists, and academics. The award acknowledges works that demonstrate a solid understanding of design principles, creativity in execution, and practical innovations that contribute to their respective fields. Iron A' Design Award winners showcase the skill, specialization, and creative capacity of their creators in addressing real-world challenges through thoughtful design. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, helping to create a better world through the transformative power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://graphicsdesignaward.com

