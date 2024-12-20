AGM Group and Southern University of Science and Technology Unveil New Chapter: Joint Laboratory Officially Established AGM Group and Southern University of Science and Technology Unveil New Chapter: Joint Laboratory Officially Established AGM Group and Southern University of Science and Technology Unveil New Chapter: Joint Laboratory Officially Established

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- On December 12, 2024, the Advanced Materials Group (AGM) and the Department of Mechanical and Energy Engineering at Southern University of Science and Technology (SUSTech) jointly announced the official establishment of their joint laboratory, marking a new chapter in their collaboration in the field of perovskite solar cells and photovoltaic components.AGM Group, a leading enterprise in the full industrial chain of new sustainable energy, specializes in high-end equipment manufacturing, new material manufacturing, and R&D innovation. Its business scope covers various fields such as diamonds, gallium arsenide, and perovskite, providing advanced manufacturing equipment and new photovoltaic component systems including MPCVD, HFCVD and ALD, among others, thanks to its strong technical expertise in high-end equipment manufacturing, chemical vapor deposition, precision laser and other areas.The Department of Mechanical and Energy Engineering at SUSTech boasts an elite team of 54 high-level talents, including several academicians and international fellows. Their research directions are diverse, with notable achievements in new renewable energy and its energy conversion and storage systems and technologies. Led by Academician Zhao Tianshou of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, the energy engineering research team has excelled in fields such as flow batteries, lithium batteries, catalytic hydrogen production, and solar cells.At the unveiling ceremony of the joint laboratory, Dr. Wang Tao and Dr. Zhu Mingxing, chief scientists of AGM Group, together with Professor Qiu Longbin from the Department of Mechanical and Energy Engineering at SUSTech jointly marked the beginning of this significant moment. Both parties expressed that the establishment of the joint laboratory is an important step in deepening their cooperation and joint development, bringing new opportunities for technological innovation and industrial development in the field of perovskite solar cells and photovoltaic components.The team has already developed a perovskite photovoltaic module with an active area of 22.8cm², achieving an efficiency rate of 23.06%. Looking ahead, the joint laboratory will focus on the enhancement and development of perovskite solar cell and photovoltaic component technologies, striving to achieve large-scale automated manufacturing and promote the conversion and application of scientific and technological achievements. In this process, both parties will adhere to the principle of "win-win cooperation, resource sharing, and complementary advantages", strengthening communication and collaboration to jointly promote the prosperity and development of the laboratory.This collaboration not only demonstrates the determination and foresight of AGM Group and SUSTech in the field of new energy but also adds new momentum and hope to the sustainable development of the global new energy industry.MEDIA CONTACTHEAD OF BRAND MANAGEMENT: Victoria LUAGM WEBSITE: https://agmaterial.com EMAIL: VictoriaLU@agmaterial.com

