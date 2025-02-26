Greenland Group announces its "336" inbound tourism strategic layout to boost Shanghai as Premier Destination

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On February 26th, Greenland Group held the launch ceremony for its inbound tourism strategic layout at the Shanghai Merchant Marine Club. Greenland Group officially announced its "336" strategic layout (seizing "three major" opportunities, setting "three hundred" targets, and implementing "six major" actions), with its subsidiary Shanghai Aviation Tourism as the primary platform and carrier, to integrate internal and external resources, vigorously attract overseas tourists to "come to Shanghai, travel China," drive Greenland's tourism business to exceed 10 billion yuan within 5 years, help Shanghai build the premier inbound tourism destination, and strive to build a globally positioned, nationally leading comprehensive tourism group. At the ceremony, Greenland Group also signed a "Memorandum of Cooperation on Promoting High-Quality Development of Inbound Tourism" with upstream and downstream partners such as Tongcheng, exploring new models for inbound tourism services.As a comprehensive industry, tourism can directly or indirectly drive the development of hundreds of industries. Greenland Group's launch and announcement of its inbound tourism strategy, under the national context of accelerating high-level opening up, continuously expanding visa-free countries, and optimizing entry policies, is of great significance. This is both a conscious action by Greenland to serve the national high-level opening-up strategy, a mission to help Shanghai build the premier inbound tourism destination, and a crucial demonstration of Greenland actively leveraging its industrial advantages to boost consumption and expand domestic demand. At the same time, this is also a strategic move by Greenland to fully open up new tracks and accelerate transformation and development in the new era.According to the inbound tourism strategic layout, Greenland Group will seize "three major" opportunities to effectively transform internal and external opportunities into new drivers for inbound tourism development. These include: seizing policy synergy opportunities. The Central Economic Work Conference held at the end of last year clearly stated that in 2025, efforts should be made to vigorously boost consumption and promote the development of cultural tourism. At the beginning of 2025, the Shanghai Municipal Government released a three-year action plan to promote the high-quality development of tourism, proposing to build China's premier inbound tourism destination and matching it with a series of support policies. Seizing the market boom opportunity. China has formed the world's largest domestic tourism market and is the largest source of tourists and a major destination for international tourism. China's inbound tourism numbers and consumption are rapidly growing; in 2024, 20.11 million foreigners entered China visa-free, up 112% year-on-year.Leveraging its professional strengths. Greenland's Shanghai Aviation Tourism has two 5A travel agencies and one 4A travel agency, serving a total of 2.8 million customers annually and has been consecutively ranked among the "Top 20 Chinese Travel Agency Brands" for five times. Shanghai Aviation Tourism, established in 1986, initially focused on inbound tourism and has participated in and witnessed the 40-year development of China's inbound tourism market, possessing high professional service capabilities in inbound tourism. In 2024, the company's inbound tourism business increased by 119% year-on-year.Greenland will set "three hundred" strategic targets, striving to build a globally positioned, nationally leading comprehensive tourism group. These include: breaking through 10 billion yuan in scale. Within the next 5 years, driving explosive growth in the inbound tourism business, becoming an important support for Greenland Group's tourism business to expand its increment, driving the tourism business to quadruple its current scale, breaking through 10 billion yuan. Completing a hundred-city layout. Within the next 3-5 years, completing a strategic layout in 100 cities globally, building a "global branch + domestic core city matrix" dual-drive model, becoming an important window for international tourists to "perceive China and understand China." Achieving integration across a hundred industries. Within the next 3-5 years, conducting integrated destination operations around "hundred cities," providing tourists with one-stop tourism solutions through "tourism + hundred industries."Greenland will implement "six major" actions to fully promote the achievement of inbound tourism strategic goals. These include: implementing "two doubles" actions with dual-directional effort and dual-drive. Dual-directional effort means promoting foreign tourists to go to China by promoting Chinese history, culture, and tourism resources abroad; and attracting foreign tourists to come to China by developing inbound tourism products with Chinese characteristics and cultural connotations domestically. Dual-drive means establishing branches in overseas cities such as Paris, Berlin, Moscow, Bangkok, and Kuala Lumpur as "front posts for Chinese cultural tourism going overseas." Simultaneously, with Shanghai as the core, establishing inbound centers in domestic cities such as Beijing, Sanya, Xi'an, Chengdu, and Kunming to customize inbound tourism products for overseas tourists. Implementing the "aviation + cultural tourism + consumption" model to shape and enhance actions. Through integrated services of "flight ticket + visa + destination service," continuously consolidating and strengthening Shanghai Aviation Tourism's "aviation + cultural tourism + consumption" business model. Implementing multi-dimensional and multi-channel inbound tourism market development actions. Launching a "China Travel" themed product matrix in collaboration with core travel agencies at overseas branches, partnering with leading OTA e-commerce platforms, combining online and offline strategies, and continuously innovating product designs and enriching channel expansion.Implementing service actions to help Shanghai build the premier inbound tourism destination. Launching themed routes such as "Pujiang Night Banquet" in Shanghai, creating a diversified tourism "night economy." Developing products such as "Shanghai One-Day Tour," converting "passenger flow" from Pudong Airport into Shanghai's "economic increment." Implementing integration actions across a hundred industries to convert inbound traffic into consumption retention. Jointly building a tourism ecosystem with upstream and downstream partners, promoting diversified development through the intertwining of various business formats, providing tourists with one-stop tourism solutions around "eating, living, traveling, shopping, and entertainment" through "tourism + hundred industries." Implementing inbound tourism service team building and enhancement actions. Increasing the recruitment and training of local talents abroad, deeply cultivating key country markets in the region. Building multi-language tour guide teams in English, French, German, Russian, etc., and significantly strengthening the external liaison team.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.