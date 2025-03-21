Tourism Plus Shanghai 2025: Event Overview

Tourism Plus Shanghai 2025 Tourism Plus Shanghai 2025 Tourism Plus Shanghai 2025 Tourism Plus Shanghai 2025 Tourism Plus Shanghai 2025

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Event Dates and ScaleFrom March 30th to April 3rd, 2025, Tourism Plus Shanghai 2025 will be held across Pudong and Puxi in Shanghai. The event will feature five collective exhibitions and four pavilions, spanning a total exhibition area of 700,000 square meters. It will encompass 15 industrial categories and 68 exhibition sections, with participation from over 6,000 exhibitors and more than 300 live events. Organizers anticipate attracting 450,000 visitors from over 140 countries and regions. The exhibition is guided by the Shanghai Municipal Administration of Culture and Tourism, co-sponsored by the China Tourism Association, and hosted by Shanghai Sinoexpo Informa Markets International Exhibition Co., Ltd. and Shanghai International Convention & Exhibition Co., Ltd.The five collective exhibitions will cover industries such as hospitality, catering and food, coffee and tea, chain franchises, architectural decoration, commercial design, cleaning and sanitation, the boat industry, tourism and healthcare, and the art and visual display sector. Alongside the exhibitions, the event will host special exhibitions, lifestyle festivals, investment matchmaking sessions, professional forums, and live activities to facilitate collaboration and resource integration across these sectors.Investment and Industry OpportunitiesThe event will introduce new exhibition sections, special exhibitions, lifestyle festivals, debut roadshows, and industry forums to provide a platform for enterprises to showcase products and explore emerging industry trends. A notable component is the special project investment matchmaking meeting, organized by Shanghai Sinoexpo Informa Markets International Exhibition Co., Ltd., designed to encourage investment in targeted areas.In the culture and tourism segment, the theme “Revitalizing Stock, Creating Increment” will frame discussions on stock asset management, advanced technology, immersive tourism experiences, and cultural and creative intellectual property. Investors, destination owners, operators, and content creators will participate in specialized sessions to facilitate investment opportunities.The Food and Beverage Preferred Matchmaking Conference will focus on “Precise Connections, Empowering the New Food and Beverage Ecosystem.” Using an extensive database, organizers will invite high-quality buyers—including supermarkets, chain hotels, catering channels, distributors, retailers, investors, and manufacturers—for one-on-one matchmaking sessions during the event.Additional matchmaking meetings, such as the CIBS Matchmaking Meeting, Lure International Business Matchmaking Meeting, and Hotel & Shop Plus Business Matchmaking Meeting, will connect exhibitors with over 200 domestic and international investors and buyers, supporting global expansion in related industries.Online, the DTSHoReCa mobile software, developed by the organizers, enables pre-event business reservations to enhance connections between exhibitors and buyers. The event will also feature forums with over 1,000 speakers addressing industry trends and case studies, alongside the release of development indices, evaluation models, standards, and industry lists.Lifestyle Festivals and Visitor EngagementTourism Plus Shanghai 2025 will host eight lifestyle festivals to engage visitors and highlight new products:HOTELEX Shanghai International Coffee, Wine, and Food Festival: This festival will feature high-quality wine and chocolate brands, with a 30% increase in exhibition space compared to the previous year.Global Flavor CHA Drink Culture Festival: A new event targeting younger tea consumers, it will include pop-up shops, tea spaces, intangible cultural heritage displays, and a fashion drink competition.Hotel & Shop Plus Cultural and Tourism Lifestyle Festival: This will showcase outdoor products like camping gear, space capsules, and stargazing cabins.Water Sports Carnival and Lure Carnival: Visitors can experience kayaks, paddleboards, electric motorboats, and fishing gear through interactive setups.Shanghai Tourism Quality Life Festival: This debut event will offer hotel vouchers, travel routes, entertainment options, insurance, and cultural products to promote tourism consumption.Beyond the main event, the 2025 International Balloon Master Invitational Exhibition and the First Changfeng Joy City International Balloon Art Festival will take place in collaboration with Changfeng Joy City, featuring balloon art displays.Technology and Innovation in TourismThe event will highlight technological advancements in tourism. Visitors will encounter robots such as humanoid intelligent robots, service robots for hotels and restaurants, security robots, and cleaning robots. Artificial intelligence applications will be showcased in smart systems, including home automation, lighting, security, unmanned retail, and cleaning solutions.The Smart Hotel Pavilion at Hotel & Shop Plus Shanghai will feature brands like Bittel, Yunji, Share, Boonlive, Segway Robotics, Ecovacs, Excelland, and DOOYA, presenting advanced intelligent technologies. At HOTELEX Shanghai, the Union Center Kitchen Boutique exhibition area will bring together over 30 partners to display a comprehensive central kitchen industry chain, from ingredients to equipment.In the marine sector, CATL will debut at CIBS2025, showcasing new energy solutions for electric ships. Other brands, including Mercury Marine, Yamaha, Honda, and EPropulsion, will present electric and intelligent boat technologies, emphasizing sustainable shipping practices.International ParticipationTourism Plus Shanghai 2025 will see significant global involvement. Pre-registration data for HOTELEX indicates a 39.4% increase in overseas buyers compared to 2024. Delegations from the Kazakhstan Restaurant Association, Russian Hotel Association, and industry groups from Malaysia, Thailand, South Korea, Brazil, and Mongolia will attend. Exhibitors from countries such as the United States, United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Russia, Japan, and Vietnam will also participate.International hotel groups, including IHG and Hilton, will join the Hotel Brand Investment and Franchise Area to engage with hotel owners, investors, and franchisees. The China (Shanghai) International Boat Show 2025 will feature the International Council of Marine Industry Associations (ICOMIA), representing 38 national boating associations and a global industry valued at $300 billion.SummaryTourism Plus Shanghai 2025 will connect tourism with various industries, fostering collaboration and innovation. The event offers a platform for professionals and visitors to explore trends, technologies, and opportunities in the global tourism sector.For those interested in attending, pre-registration is available at:

