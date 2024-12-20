ADBI-SAU Conference: From Crisis to Resilience, Shaping the Future of Banking in Asia and the Pacific

Online Registration Form Click to register

Time of Event

Day 1: 30 January 2025 10:00 – 17:00 Tokyo Time

Day 2: 31 January 2025 10:00 – 17:00 Tokyo Time

Summary

Crises, whether economic, financial, or political, often serve as wake-up calls, prompting regulators, policy makers, and industry stakeholders to reevaluate the banking system’s ability to withstand shocks and maintain stability. These events prompt banks to either amend or adopt new strategic measures to mitigate evolving risks. Following a series of exogenous and endogenous events, including the Asian financial crisis in 1997, the global financial crisis of 2008, and the more recent COVID-19 global pandemic, the global banking sector, particularly in the Asia and the Pacific, has undergone significant transformations.

As the region continues to evolve amid the complexities of economic shifts, geopolitical dynamics and technological advancements, it becomes imperative to assess the resilience of the banking systems.

Cohosted by ADBI and the South Asian University, India, this two-day conference aims to foster discussions that highlight lessons learned and regulatory reforms implemented in response to unprecedented disruptions to the banking sector.

The conference will provide deeper insights into the current state of the banking industry in Asia and the Pacific, with a particular focus on diverse market structures, regulatory frameworks, and economic and financial conditions. Overall, the conference will offer opportunities for collaboration and integration among policy makers and experts to strengthen bank stability and resilience, thereby supporting sustainable economic growth.

Objectives

Assess the resilience of banking systems in Asia and the Pacific to withstand crises and ongoing transformations.

Examine the insights gained from past banking crises and global financial shocks, uncovering emerging challenges in crisis resolution.

Scrutinize emerging risks, including cyber threats, IT risks, and climate risks, that challenge the stability and resilience of the banking sector against future coercions.

Explore the implications of recent developments such as digitalization, digital currencies, fintech disruptions, and sustainable finance initiatives (including ESG) on bank stability and performance in Asia and the Pacific.

Engage in forward-looking discussions to envision potential scenarios and trajectories for the future of banking in Asia and the Pacific.

Target Participants

Experts from international organizations, academia, research institutes, banks, and think tanks.

Output

Facilitate knowledge and information exchange among key stakeholders for managing evolving risks, potential crises, and ensuring resilience in Asia and the Pacific.

Prioritize drawing lessons from past banking crises, enabling policy makers to contemplate revisions or enhancements in regulatory frameworks to effectively withstand shocks and ongoing technological transformations in banking systems.

Enable stakeholders to explore actionable strategies that will contribute to the overarching goal of developing more stable, resilient, and sustainable banking systems in Asia and the Pacific.

Partner