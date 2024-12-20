CREAL group has been entrusted with the sub-asset management and hotel operations of "Holiday Inn & Suites Shin-Osaka”

TOKYO, JAPAN, December 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- CREAL Inc (Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo, President and CEO: Daizo Yokota) announced that it has been entrusted with the sub-asset management of a private fund invested by a related company of ultra-high-net-worth individuals from Singapore concerning "Holiday Inn & Suites Shin-Osaka" (hereafter referred to as "HIS Shin-Osaka"). Additionally, CREAL’s group company has been entrusted with the hotel operations of HIS Shin-Osaka (collectively referred to as "this case").■ Building a Consistent Value Chain within the Group and Providing Full Services to Overseas Institutional InvestorsCREAL has been involved in managing numerous funds targeting hotel assets. In this case, it is not only managing the fund but also taking on the hotel operations that are investment targets of the fund, marking the establishment of a consistent value chain for hotel asset management and operations within the group.Additionally, in this case, through arrangements with our group company CREAL ASIA Pte Ltd (hereinafter referred to as "CREAL ASIA"), we brought in a related company of a Singaporean ultra-high-net-worth individual to invest in domestic hotel assets. The track record of overseas investors investing in real estate in Japan in collaboration with CREAL ASIA is steadily progressing, and this is the fourth acquisition of this fiscal year, including this one, with a total investment amount of over 10 billion yen.■ Expansion of the CREAL Group's Hotel BusinessLooking ahead to the tourism market, which is expected to experience significant growth, we established CREAL Hotels Inc on July 19, 2024, focusing on hotel operations.About Holiday InnHotels & Resorts:Holiday Inn supports important moments spent with friends, family, and colleagues. Operating worldwide, Holiday Inn provides memorable experiences for both business and leisure through warm and comfortable service, approachable yet fresh design, and the comfort and iconic green signage unique to the brand. Amenities include restaurants where meals for children under 12 are free, meeting and business facilities, and flexible public spaces that support work and relaxation.About CREAL IncAt CREAL Inc, under the mission of "Changing Real Estate Investment, Changing Society," we offer three services that cater to various investment needs:1. Online real estate fund market "CREAL"2. Individual real estate investment management service "CREAL PB"3. Asset management services for institutional investors and ultra-high-net-worth individuals "CREAL PRO""CREAL" is an online market where you can invest in real estate starting from 10,000 yen. We provide investment opportunities in diverse properties such as apartment buildings, childcare facilities, hotels, offices, shops, and logistics facilities that were previously difficult for individuals to access using crowdfunding technology."CREAL PB" allows investments starting from around 10 million yen and aims for medium-risk and medium-return long-term asset formation. We also support individual investors who learned about real estate investment through "CREAL" to step up towards greater returns."CREAL PRO" is an asset management service available from around 100 million yen for institutional investors and ultra-high-net-worth individuals.CREAL Inc• URL: https://corp.creal.jp/ • Headquarters: 8th Floor Shimbashi 27 MT Building, 2-12-11 Shimbashi, Minato-ku, Tokyo• Established: May 11, 2011• Representative: President & CEO Daizo Yokota• Capital: ¥1,250,179,950 (as of November 2024)• Business Activities: Online real estate fund market / Individual real estate investment management services / Real estate fund management services for institutional investors and ultra-high-net-worth individualsCREAL ASIA Pte LtdCREAL ASIA is the Singapore office of CREAL Group providing a bespoke approach to Japanese real estate investments for our global clientele.• URL: https://asia.creal.jp/ • Headquarters: 10 Anson Road #05-01 Singapore 079903• Established: November 10, 2023• Representative: Wei Tien-Hao• Capital: SGD 400,000• Business Activities: Real estate-related business; asset management businessCREAL Hotels Inc.• URL: To be determined• Headquarters: 8th Floor Shimbashi 27 MT Building, 2-12-11 Shimbashi, Minato-ku, Tokyo• Established: July 19, 2024• Representative: President Daizo Yokota• Capital: ¥50 million (as of November 2024)• Business Activities: Hotel operation business

