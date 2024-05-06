CREAL Announces its First Overseas Investment in Private Credit of Logistic Facility Development in Australia
CREAL Inc. (TSX:2998)JAPAN, May 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CREAL, in response to the rapid growth and diversification of its business, established its first overseas office, CREAL ASIA Pte Ltd, in Singapore in November 2023. The expansion aims to assist global investors in Japanese real estate investments and actively seek new overseas investment opportunities for Japanese investors.
The company is committed to identifying attractive global and Japanese real estate opportunities to expand its investment destinations and investor pool.
CREAL ASIA's first overseas project involves investing in a self-storage and warehouse development project in Kirrawee, a suburb of Sydney, Australia. The AUD 39.5 million development is strategically located in an area with a mix of residential and commercial properties, approximately 25km from Sydney's CBD. The project comprises 77 self-storage units and 8 warehouses and involves a short-term (approximately one year) co-investment (construction financing) with other institutional investors.
The self-storage and warehouse markets in Sydney's suburbs have shown high growth and occupancy rates. Based on the developer's track record, this project is considered highly prudent.
This investment marks CREAL's initial step into private credit investment. The company is developing frameworks to offer prudent and attractive returns on overseas private credit investment products through its crowdfunding platform in the near future. This move is aimed at providing platform investors with a wider variety of investment opportunities.
-About CREAL ASIA
Company name: CREAL ASIA Pte Ltd
URL: https://asia.creal.jp/
main office: 10 Anson Road #05-01 Singapore 079903
Incorporated: 11th November 2023
Representative: Wei Tien-Hao
Capital: SGD 400,000
Business content: Real estate brokerage
TEL: +65 98927149
Email: hao@creal.jp
-About CREAL Inc.
CREAL Inc. (Listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange) is a real estate investment and asset management company that is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.
With the mission of "Transforming Real Estate Investment for a Better Future", CREAL Inc. is a leading asset management company that aims to realize a society in which anyone can easily invest in real estate through Digital Transformation.
In addition to our crowdfunding platform "CREAL", which enables online real estate investment from 10,000 yen, we also provide asset management services such as:
"CREAL PB" for individuals and "CREAL PRO" for institutional investors and ultra-high net worth individuals.
We also provide ESG real estate assets such as daycare centres and aged care facilities to address social issues through real estate investments.
-Company Profile
Company name: CREAL Inc.
URL: https://corp.creal.jp/
Head office: 8F, Shimbashi 27 MT Building, 2-12-11, Shimbashi, Minato-ku, Tokyo 105-0004
Founded: 11th May 2011
CEO: Daizo Yokota
Capital:1,244,683,650Yen (as of the end of Dec 2023)
Business: Online real estate crowdfunding platform / Real estate investment management services for individuals / Real estate fund management services for institutional investors and ultra-high net worth individuals.
Listing market: Tokyo Stock Exchange Growth Market (stock code: 2998)
-Inquiries regarding this matter
CREAL Inc. Corporate Planning Department Public Relations: Yuki
Contact in Japanese E-mail:pr@creal.jp
Contact in English E-mail: enquiry@creal.jp
Daniel Wei
CREAL ASIA Pte Ltd
+65 9892 7149
