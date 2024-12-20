Glaucoma Treatment Market 2034: FDA Approval, Clinical Trials, Medication, Companies by DelveInsight

Glaucoma Treatment Market

Glaucoma companies are Allergan, Santen Pharmaceutical, D.Western Therapeutics Institute, Kowa Ltd., Alcon, Senju Pharmaceuticals, Otsuka Pharmaceuticals, ETC

ALBANY, NY, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight's "Glaucoma Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034" report delivers an in-depth understanding of Glaucoma, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Glaucoma market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom), and Japan.

The Glaucoma market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, the market share of the individual therapies, and the current and forecasted Glaucoma market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented by seven major markets. The Report also covers current Glaucoma treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the Glaucoma market.

Some facts of the Glaucoma Market Report are:

• According to DelveInsight, Glaucoma market size is expected to grow at a decent CAGR by 2034.

• The total Glaucoma Market Size in the 7MM was around USD 4,073 million in 2022.

• Leading Glaucoma companies working in the market are Allergan, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Limited, Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., D.Western Therapeutics Institute (DWTI), Kowa Ltd., Alcon, Senju Pharmaceuticals and Otsuka Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., TearClear, Peregrine Ophthalmic, Envisia Therapeutics, Ocuphire Pharma, Sylentis, Nicox Opthalmics, Santen Pharmaceuticals, Perrigo Company, Bausch and Lomb, Ono Pharmaceutical, Novartis, Merck & Co, Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Ube Industries, and others.

• Key Glaucoma Therapies expected to launch in the market are ROCKLATAN/ ROCLANDA, DURYSTA (bimatoprost SR), NCX-470, TRS01, iDose TR (travoprost intraocular implant), and others.

• On February 2024, Laboratoires Thea announced a study for Safety Assessment of T4090 Eye Drops in Ocular Hypertensive or Glaucomatous Patients.

• On March 2024, Amneal Pharmaceuticals announced a Randomized, Double-blind, Parallel-group, Two-arm, Multiple Dose, Multicenter, Bioequivalence Study With Clinical Endpoint Comparing Generic Bimatoprost Ophthalmic Solution 0.01% and LUMIGAN® (Bimatoprost Ophthalmic Solution) 0.01% in the Treatment of Subjects With Chronic Open-angle Glaucoma or Ocular Hypertension in Both Eyes.

Glaucoma Overview

Glaucoma is a group of eye conditions characterized by damage to the optic nerve, often linked to elevated intraocular pressure (IOP). It is a leading cause of irreversible blindness worldwide. Glaucoma typically progresses slowly, often without noticeable symptoms until significant vision loss occurs. The two main types are open-angle glaucoma, where drainage of fluid within the eye becomes less efficient over time, and angle-closure glaucoma, caused by a sudden blockage of fluid drainage. Risk factors include age, family history, ethnicity, and certain medical conditions. Treatment aims to lower IOP through medications, laser therapy, or surgery to prevent further vision loss. Regular eye exams are crucial for early detection and management. Research continues to explore new treatments and approaches to better understand and manage this sight-threatening condition.

Glaucoma Market

The Glaucoma market outlook of the report helps to build a detailed comprehension of the historical, current, and forecasted Glaucoma market trends by analysing the impact of current Glaucoma therapies on the market and unmet needs, and drivers, barriers, and demand for better technology.

This segment gives a thorough detail of the Glaucoma market trend of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on the annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria, mechanism of action, compliance rate, growing need of the market, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, brand value, their impact on the market and view of the key opinion leaders. The calculated Glaucoma market data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the market at first sight.

According to DelveInsight, the Glaucoma market in 7MM is expected to witness a major change in the study period 2020-2034.

Glaucoma Epidemiology

The Glaucoma epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current Glaucoma patient pool and forecasted trends for seven individual major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of the Glaucoma market report also provides the diagnosed patient pool, trends, and assumptions.

Glaucoma Drugs Uptake

This section focuses on the uptake rate of the potential Glaucoma drugs recently launched in the Glaucoma market or expected to be launched in 2020-2034. The analysis covers the Glaucoma market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Glaucoma Drugs Uptake helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allows the comparison of the drugs based on Glaucoma market share and size, which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.

Glaucoma Pipeline Development Activities

The Glaucoma report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in Phase II, and Phase III stages. It also analyses Glaucoma key players involved in developing targeted therapeutics.

Glaucoma Therapeutics Assessment

Major key companies are working proactively in the Glaucoma Therapeutics market to develop novel therapies which will drive the Glaucoma treatment markets in the upcoming years are Allergan, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Limited, Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., D.Western Therapeutics Institute (DWTI), Kowa Ltd., Alcon, Senju Pharmaceuticals and Otsuka Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., TearClear, Peregrine Ophthalmic, Envisia Therapeutics, Ocuphire Pharma, Sylentis, Nicox Opthalmics, Santen Pharmaceuticals, Perrigo Company, Bausch and Lomb, Ono Pharmaceutical, Novartis, Merck & Co, Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Ube Industries, and others.

Glaucoma Report Key Insights

1. Glaucoma Patient Population

2. Glaucoma Market Size and Trends

3. Key Cross Competition in the Glaucoma Market

4. Glaucoma Market Dynamics (Key Drivers and Barriers)

5. Glaucoma Market Opportunities

6. Glaucoma Therapeutic Approaches

7. Glaucoma Pipeline Analysis

8. Glaucoma Current Treatment Practices/Algorithm

9. Impact of Emerging Therapies on the Glaucoma Market

