MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries:

Monday, December 9, 2024, to Monday, December 16, 2024

(Washington, D.C.) – Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, December 9, 2024, through Monday, December 16, 2024, MPD detectives and officers recovered 59 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Monday, December 9, 2024

A Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun and a SCCY Industries CPX-1 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 3400 block of 10th Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 32-year-old Cordell Antonio Walker, Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Robbery, Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Destruction of Property, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-190-594

Tuesday, December 10, 2024

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 5600 block of 13th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 18-year-old Mark Estep, of Southeast, D.C., for Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Threat to Kidnap or Injure a Person, Simple Assault, Contempt – Condition of Release Violation, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-191-052

A Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2700 block of Douglas Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 44-year-old Charmece Morrison, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Felon in Possession, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-191-053

A Remington 12-gauge shotgun, a Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun, and a Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun were recovered in the 1500 block of 19th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 48-year-old Lacroix Nmn Floyd, of Southeast, D.C., for Probation Violation, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-191-105

A Mossberg 870 12-gauge shotgun was recovered in the intersection of H Street & Fourth Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old Gerald Anthony Evans, of Northwest, D.C., for Possession of a Prohibited Weapon, Carrying a Dangerous Weapon, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Metro Fare Evasion, and Fugitive from Justice. CCN: 24-191-220

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the Unit block of Potomac Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Master Smith, of Southeast, D.C., for Pistol License Violation, Receiving Stolen Property, Loaning Registration, and Misuse of Temporary Tags. CCN: 24-191-263

A F.A. Loomis 12-gauge shotgun was recovered in the 300 block of Delafield Place, Northwest. CCN: 24-191-322

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the intersection of Seventh Street & L Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Oliver Waltz Farley, of Arlington, VA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Felon in Possession, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-191-482

A Smith & Wesson M&P 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4600 block of Benning Road, Southeast. The following person as arrested: 22-year-old Deonna Sneed, of no fixed address, for Assault with Dangerous Weapon and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 24-191-540

A Taurus .38 caliber revolver was recovered in the 1000 block of Brentwood Road, Northeast. CCN: 24-191-600

Wednesday, December 11, 2024

A Taurus G3C .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2600 block of Sheridan Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 32-year-old Tyree Jeffery Courtney, of Southeast, D.C., for Pistol License Violation and Driving under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs. CCN: 24-191-628

A SCCY Industries CPX-1 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2500 block of Southern Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Michael Antonio Smith, Jr., of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Marijuana while Armed, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCCN: 24-192-014

A Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 900 block of Southern Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 32-year-old Takia Lashawn Byrd, of Waldorf, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of Unregistered Firearm. CCCN: 24-192-040

A Smith & Wesson 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1900 block of Benning Road, Northeast. CCN: 24-192-068

Thursday, December 12, 2024

A .45 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1200 block of Talbert Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Rhaeje Lassiter, of District Heights, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-192-071

A Glock 9mm caliber handgun, two Glock 23 .40 caliber handguns, a Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun, a Century Arms Mini Draco .762 caliber assault rifle, a Glock 48 .40 caliber handgun were recovered in the 1100 block of First Street, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 28-year-old Semir Michael, of no fixed address, 18-year-old Keshaun J. Seltzer, of Northeast, D.C., 17-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., 16-year-old male juvenile, of Northeast, D.C., and 31-year-old Amenuel Shewaferahu, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Burglary, Kidnapping while Armed, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-192-175

A Glock 21 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3900 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Derrick Mitchel Howard, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Felon in Possession, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, National Firearms Act, Unlawful Possession of a Machine Gun, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-192-292

A Taurus Millennium G2 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the intersection of Georgia Avenue & Howard Place, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 16-year-old male juvenile, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-192-406

A Taurus G2S 9mm caliber handgun and Ruger SR9C 9mm caliber handgun (both pictured below) were recovered in the Unit block of Banner Lane, Northwest. The following people were arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Northwest, D.C., and 16-year-old male juvenile, of Southwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle – Crime of Violence, Receiving Stolen Property, and Unlawful Discarding of Firearms/Ammunition. CCN: 24-192-451

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4500 block of Benning Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Malik Williams, of Capitol Heights, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Felon in Possession, Fugitive from Justice, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-192-484

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1600 block of Savannah Street, Southeast. CCN: 24-192-576

A Beretta APX 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 700 block of Florida Avenue, Northwest. The following people were arrested: 30-year-old Raymond Naquan Cooper, of Northeast, D.C., and 32-year-old William Rose, of Capitol Heights, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-192-653

Friday, December 13, 2024

A Ruger 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1900 block of Gales Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old William Poston, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-192-860

A Smith & Wesson M&P .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2800 block of Second Street, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., 17-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., and 17-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Robbery, and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle. CCN: 24-192-921

An ARP-15 7.62 caliber “Ghost Gun” assault rifle and a Glock 33 .357 caliber handgun (both pictured below) were recovered in the 2300 block of Hartford Street, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 25-year-old Osaze Jabari Priester, of Southeast, D.C., and 23-year-old Folashade Priester, of Southeast, D.C., for Possession of Unregistered Ammunition and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-192-990

A Radical Firearms RF-15 .556 caliber assault rifle was recovered in the 2900 block of Knox Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Jamar Jaiquan McKinnon, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Dangerous Weapon, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, National Firearms Act, Possession of Prohibited Weapon, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-193-066