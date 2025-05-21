MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries:

Monday, May 12, 2025, to Monday, May 19, 2025

Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, May 12, 2025, through Monday, May 19, 2025, MPD detectives and officers recovered 40 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Monday, May 12, 2025

A Smith & Wesson M&P 380 .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of Marion Barry Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 25-069-998

A BB gun was recovered in the 2200 block of Savannah Terrace, Southeast. CCN: 25-070-055

A Smith & Wesson M&P Shield 9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 5200 block of Just Street, Northeast. CCN: 25-070-335

A Sig Sauer P-220 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1900 block of Frederick Douglass Court, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Delonte Lorenzo Johnson, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 25-070-439

A Taurus G2s 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1700 block of Columbia Road, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 37-year-old Tyrone Robinson, of no fixed address, for Armed Carjacking, Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Receiving Stolen Property, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 25-070-513

Tuesday, May 13, 2025

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3700 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old Martell Anthony Munson, of Capitol Heights, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Counterfeit Tags. CCN: 25-070-543

A Mossberg 505 20-gauge shotgun was recovered in the 200 block of Ninth Street, Southeast. CCN: 25-070-945

A Glock 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the Unit block of M Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Sagapreet Singh, of Woodbridge, VA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 25-070-889

Wednesday, May 14, 2025

A Smith & Wesson SDVE 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4100 block of Livingston Road, Southeast. CCN: 25-071-114

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 5000 block of Queens Stroll Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Antonio Wilson, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, National Firearms Act, Receiving Stolen Property, Unlawful Possession of a Machine Gun, and Possession with a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-071-402

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of G Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Germonie Holloway, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana while Armed, and Possession with a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-071-472

A Glock 48 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 5100 block of C Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Mekhi Short, of Fort Washington, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, No Permit, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, and Possession with a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-071-497

A BB gun was recovered in the 3000 block of G Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Donmonjai Terrell, of Northwest, D.C., for Possession of a BB gun and Robbery. CCN: 25-071-510

A Ruger 57 5.7x28 caliber handgun was recovered in the 5200 block of Central Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 33-year-old Tony Brown, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Felon in Possession, and Possession with a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-071-539

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 3500 block of Jay Street, Northeast. CCN: 25-071-564

Thursday, May 15, 2025

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1400 block of V Street, Northwest. CCN: 25-072-151

Friday, May 16, 2025

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2700 block of Hamlin Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Carza Posey, of Northwest, D.C., for Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana. CCN: 25-072-353

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 2500 block of 14th Street, Northeast. CCN: 25-072-464

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4000 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Kevin Javier Rivas, of Woodbridge, VA, for Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-072-560

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered 5300 block of Central Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Jamonte Jeter, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Bench Warrant, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle. CCN: 25-072-680

Saturday, May 17, 2025

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 900 block of Florida Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 16-year-old male juvenile, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful discarding of Firearms/Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of a Machine Gun, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-072-859

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 2500 block of Elvans Road, Southeast. CCN: 25-072-893

A Smith & Wesson M&P 9mm caliber handgun and a Taurus PT-111 G2G 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 1000 block of U Street, Northwest. The following people were arrested: 30-year-old Abeid Stewart, of Upper Marlboro, MD, and 33-year-old Dalonte Marquet Grant, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Receiving Stolen Property, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, Resisting Arrest, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-072-900

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1000 block of Fourth Street, Northeast. CCN: 25-073-247

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1700 block of Eighth Street, Northwest. CCN: 25-073-253

A Ruger SR-45 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3800 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 47-year-old Letcher Saunders Price, of Charles City, VA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 25-073-340

Sunday, May 18, 2025

A 9mm “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 300 block of Riggs Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Arvel McLeod, of Upper Marlboro, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Shoplifting, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-073-422

A BB gun was recovered in the intersection of Ninth Street & T Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old JaQuan Tyrek Jennings, of Accokeek, MD, for Possession of a BB gun, Bail Reform Act, and Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol. CCN: 25-073-473

A Canik Mete MC9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1900 block of M Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Andrew Shawn Carter, of Laurel, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-073-477

An American Tactical M4E1 .556 caliber assault rifle was recovered in the 1300 block of U Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Derrell Rico Williams, II, of Herndon, VA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Resisting Arrest, Consumption of Marijuana in a Public Space Prohibited, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-073-499

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the intersection of Southern Avenue & 41st Street, Southeast. CCN: 25-073-550

A Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the I-295 Northbound Exit 1 – Laboratory Road – US Naval Research Lab, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 31-year-old Ricardo Deonte Thompson, of Oxon Hill, MD, for Pistol License Violation and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-073-620

A Taurus G3C 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 300 block of K Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Receiving Stolen Property. CCN: 25-073-808

A Hi-Point JCP40 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1600 block of Galen Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Tyreque Saunders, of no fixed address, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 25-073-857

A Charles Daly 1911 handgun was recovered in the 4200 block of East Capitol Street, Southeast. CCN: 25-073-891

A Sig Sauer 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 800 block of New Jersey Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 25-073-951

An American Tactical Omni Hybrid assault rifle (pictured below) was recovered in the 400 block of Condon Terrace, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 18-year-old Trevon Brown, of Northeast, D.C., 17-year-old male juvenile, of Northeast, D.C., and 19-year-old Jamel Hawkins, of Northeast, D.C., for Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle – Crime of Violence, Receiving Stolen Property, Robbery, Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, and Destruction of Property. CCN: 25-073-974

Monday, May 19, 2025

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 4500 block of Benning Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Shaunathan Stevens, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and National Firearms Act. CCN: 25-074-396

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 2100 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Deandre Davis, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, and Consumption of Marijuana in a Public Space Prohibited. CCN: 25-074-533

It is one of MPD’s main goals to safely remove illegal firearms from D.C. streets to reduce crime and the fear of crime in the community. The responsibility to recover illegal firearms falls on the shoulders of all MPD officers. We also thank members of the community for their help in creating safe neighborhoods.

The Metropolitan Police Department also recovers illegal firearms with the assistance of anonymous is made through MPD’s anonymous tips line. Anyone who has information regarding illegal firearms should call police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information can be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411. In an effort to incentivize community members to assist law enforcement, any information, to include anonymous tips, will be rewarded up to $2,500 for information that leads to the arrest of an individual and seizure of an illegal firearm.

###