CDC: Life expectancy up, mortality down in 2023

Life expectancy in the U.S. grew an average of 10.8 months in 2023, to 75.8 years for men and 81.1 years for women, according to a report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The overall death rate declined by 6%.

The 10 leading causes of death were unchanged from 2022, with heart disease, cancer and unintentional injuries remaining the top three. COVID-19 dropped from fourth to 10th, which moved stroke up to fourth, followed by chronic lower respiratory diseases, Alzheimer’s disease, diabetes, kidney disease, and chronic liver disease and cirrhosis.