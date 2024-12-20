CMS: National health spending increased 7.5% in 2023

The U.S. spent $4.9 trillion on health care in 2023 — a 7.5% increase from 2022 — the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services reported Dec. 18 in Health Affairs. The report cited increases in service utilization and intensity as primary drivers of the growth. Hospital spending increased 10.4%, driven by higher patient acuity and post-pandemic rebounds in hospital volumes. However, hospital price growth remained stable at 2.7% compared to 2.8% in 2022 and was lower than the rate of general inflation.



Prescription drug spending increased 11.4%, mostly due to rapid growth in diabetes and obesity treatments and faster growth in retail prescription drug prices, the report found.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.