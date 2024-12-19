SR 241 Mabton Bridges reopen to traffic

MABTON – The Mabton area bridges reopened Dec. 19 after Washington State Department of Transportation and contractor crews replaced the slough bridge south of the Yakima River and retrofitted the Yakima River Bridge. This project required demolishing the old slough bridge, then building a new one. They also repaired the Yakima River Bridge.

“This project allows us to restore both bridges to their full capacity. Removing the weight restrictions that were in place before helps people travel between Mabton and Sunnyside,” said WSDOT Project Engineer Jerry Wood.

The project began in June 2023 when both bridges closed. That required people traveling between Mabton and Sunnyside to use a 10-mile detour. Minor work will continue next summer such as installing guardrail and painting, but there will no longer be detours in place.