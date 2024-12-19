Submit Release
Recently Launched Post Accident App Network Is On Lookout for Mobile Onsite Specimen Collection Service Providers

The READI Network needs more Service providers to support its newly launched Post-Accident Drug and Alcohol Testing App

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since the launch of the READI Collect App last month, the platform has been actively gathering insights to enhance the experience of its users.

Designed to simplify the post-accident drug and alcohol testing procedures for organizations, READI Collect seeks to transform the landscape of onsite, mobile testing protocols.

Its primary objective is to facilitate a more efficient and user-friendly approach, enabling companies to prioritize the safety of both their employees and the general public.

Know more about The READI Collect System.

With that, the READI Network, the largest and fastest incident response network, looks forward to re-launching its platform for subscribers in 2025.

So for now, the company’s main focus is to look for Investigators and Drug/Alcohol collectors who would want to partner before the launching of the subscriber platform.

Know more about this opportunity here.

Walter Ford
Readi Collect
+1 217-615-4424
email us here
Why Post-Accident Drug and Alcohol Testing Matters | READI COLLECT 2024

You just read:

