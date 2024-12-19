16th circuit commission releases demographic, interviewee, meeting information for Barrett associate circuit judge vacancy in Jackson County





19 December 2024





KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Pursuant to Supreme Court Rule 10.28(d), the Sixteenth Circuit Judicial Commission announces the following demographic information relating to applicants for the associate circuit judge vacancy in Division 30 of the Sixteenth Judicial Circuit (Jackson County) created by the appointment of Judge Lauren D. Barrett to the position of circuit judge in Division 14 of the 16th Judicial Circuit.





There are 13 applicants, of whom six indicate they are female and seven indicate they are male. Four report being minority applicants. Five applicants work in the public sector; six work in the private sector; and two are employed in both the public and private sectors. The average age of the applicants is 43.9 years.

The commission plans to interview all 13 applicants:





Daniel C. Berezoski Jared C. Bustamante Michelle L. Cocayne Kaitlin E. Gallen Ashley N. Garrett Robert E.J. Gordon John G. Gromowsky Brandon A. Lawson Stephanie N. Lopez Angela K. Ravkin Robert E. Sauls Patricia M. Scaglia James A. Witteman Jr.





The commission expects to interview applicants starting at 8:30 a.m. Monday, January 13, 2025, at the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, 1300 Oak Street, in Kansas City. Each applicant will be separately notified of the time scheduled for their interview. Interviews are open to the public, subject to available seating. Interviews will not be available online.





Immediately after the interviews, the commission plans to meet to select the names of three nominees to send to the governor. Thereafter, the governor will have 60 days to appoint one of the three nominees as associate circuit judge in Division 30 of the Sixteenth Judicial Circuit.





Members of the commission are Anthony Rex Gabbert, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District; attorneys Jill Kanatzar and Thomas Porto; and lay members Terry Anderson and Matt Haase.





Contact: Kimberly K. Boeding, Clerk of the Court

Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District

(816) 889-3600



